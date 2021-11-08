CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curwensville, PA

Curwensville school bus crashes after trying to avoid deer

By Kaitlyn Hall
 6 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Curwensville Rescue and Ladder Company were dispatched to the scene of a reported Curwensville Area School District bus crash around 8 a.m., Monday morning.

The crash occurred on the 1700 block of Village Road in Pike Township, with Rescue 8-1, 852, 853 and Med Com 8 all responding.

The bus went off the roadway and into a ditch when trying to avoid a deer. The bus then came to a rest against a culvert, according to the crews on scene. There were four students and two adults on board the bus at the time of the crash, according to Curwensville Area School District’s Superintendent, Ron Matchok.

Photo credit: Photo Credit: Rescue House and Ladder Company of Curwensville.

None of the students were injured in the crash and they all attended school following the accident, Superintendent Matchok said. The two adults were sent for medical checkups and the driver did return to work later in the afternoon, Matchok continued.

Assisting Company 8 on the scene was Clearfield State Police, the Lawrence Township Police Department, Clearfield EMS Inc., Pike Township and County EMA, the Curwensville Area School District, PennDOT, Kips Bus Service and Bloom Towing.

WTAJ

Crews quickly deal with basement fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews quickly put out a basement fire Friday afternoon in Blair County. The fire was confined in a basement at a residence on Walnut Street in Hollidaysburg and was put out very quickly, according to the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Cheif. No one was at the residence at the time of the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WANTED: Altoona Police search for attempted homicide suspect

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are looking for an individual wanted for an attempted homicide that happened early in the morning Saturday in Altoona. According to Altoona Police Department Facebook post, Melissa Thompson is wanted on charges relating to a stabbing that happened at The Palace at about 3 a.m. that left a victim with multiple […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Body of missing Penn State student found, police investigating

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are investigating the death of a Penn State student whose body was found after she went missing. The 19-year-old female was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 10 and was later reported as missing on Thursday, Nov. 11, according to the State College Police Department. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Crews search for 2 after boat capsizes in Delaware River

NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (AP) — Rescue crews from New Jersey and Pennsylvania as well as the U.S. Coast Guard have been searching the Delaware River between the two states for two missing boaters over the weekend. State police and Coast Guard officials said a 19-foot recreational vessel capsized in the river just before 3 p.m. […]
NATIONAL PARK, NJ
WTAJ

Man arrested for attempted robbery at DuBois Subway

UPDATE: The DuBois City Police Department has identified the man in the photos and he is in custody. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police are looking for a man that they said attempted to rob a Subway Thursday morning in DuBois. City police said the attempted robbery occurred at the Subway on South Brady Street […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

New traffic pattern to start on Route 64/550 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new traffic pattern will be put in place on the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project starting Nov. 16. Traffic will be moved from the existing Route 550 to the new Route 550, according to PennDOT. The traffic switch will be controlled by flaggers and as […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Scam Alert: Police urge Somerset County residents to be aware of scams

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are warning Somerset County residents about two scams that have been affecting the area. According to the Somerset Borough Police Department’s Facebook page, scammers have been calling local businesses acting as dissatisfied customers or the owner of the business. They then convince the employee to tell them how much cash […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

