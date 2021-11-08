Curwensville school bus crashes after trying to avoid deer

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Curwensville Rescue and Ladder Company were dispatched to the scene of a reported Curwensville Area School District bus crash around 8 a.m., Monday morning.

The crash occurred on the 1700 block of Village Road in Pike Township, with Rescue 8-1, 852, 853 and Med Com 8 all responding.

The bus went off the roadway and into a ditch when trying to avoid a deer. The bus then came to a rest against a culvert, according to the crews on scene. There were four students and two adults on board the bus at the time of the crash, according to Curwensville Area School District’s Superintendent, Ron Matchok.

Photo credit: Photo Credit: Rescue House and Ladder Company of Curwensville.

None of the students were injured in the crash and they all attended school following the accident, Superintendent Matchok said. The two adults were sent for medical checkups and the driver did return to work later in the afternoon, Matchok continued.

Assisting Company 8 on the scene was Clearfield State Police, the Lawrence Township Police Department, Clearfield EMS Inc., Pike Township and County EMA, the Curwensville Area School District, PennDOT, Kips Bus Service and Bloom Towing.

