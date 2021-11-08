CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz Blasts ‘Big Bird’ COVID Vaccine Tweet As ‘Government Propaganda’

 6 days ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — United States Senator Ted Cruz-R, TX called a Tweet — sent out by Big Bird from Sesame Street’s this past weekend — “Government propaganda for your 5-year-old.”

On November 6, the @BigBird Twitter account sent out the messages advocating for COVID-19 vaccine’s for children. “I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” read the tweet.

Later that same evening, Cruz posted the following tweet.

The exchange came less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11 on November 2.

According to CBS News , campaigns to encourage people get important vaccinations are not new. In fact, in 1956, Elvis Presley encouraged young Americans to get the polio vaccine by getting his shot before the press, ahead of an appearance “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Big Bird has encouraged people to get important vaccines before as well. In 1972, the character took part in a “Don’t wait, vaccinate” segment, encouraging people to get the measles vaccine.

President Biden also reacted to the @BigBird tweet on Twitter as well. “Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”

On Sunday, Cruz tweeted an animated image of a Big Bird look-alike kicking down a door along with the comment, “Big Bird coming to vaccinate your kids.”

Big Bird nor Sesame Street have responded to Cruz’s tweets.

State
Texas State
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Big Bird for Texas Senate? Ted Cruz challenger vows not to fly to Cancun for winter.

THUMBS DOWN _ Feathers were flying this week after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his partisan war against vaccine mandates to Sesame Street, accosting Big Bird on social media for tweeting last weekend that he’d gotten his COVID-19 shot. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the lovable yellow, 8-foot-2 bird wrote. “Government propaganda,” Cruz tweeted back. “…for your 5-year-old!” When Big Bird’s defenders fired back at Cruz on social media, Cruz deemed them “mentally ill” and lamented in his podcast, “All the disasters that are happening, none of them matter. But you mess with Big Bird, holy crap, they lost it.” We have to wonder how he’d diagnose a grown man who spends his platform as a U.S. senator portraying a beloved children’s character as a tool of the deep state. Calling Big Bird the “government” doesn’t make sense anyway, since not a single government dollar goes into the production of the “Sesame Street” show, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit Sesame Workshop confirmed to us Friday. It’s incidents like these that make us wish Cruz would fly the coop. We’re not the only ones. A parody Big Bird account on Twitter quickly launched a run for Senate, announcing Cookie Monster as campaign manager, Elmo as senior adviser and promising to “Bird Back Better.” The parody candidate had 98,000 followers as of Friday. His first campaign pledge? “Big Bird promises to never fly to Cancun when Texas is in trouble.”
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Ted Cruz Steps Up as the Joe McCarthy of Children's TV

After targeting women, minorities, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, teachers, scientists, celebrities and animals, Republicans have found their latest feud. Apparently, absolutely no one is safe from conservative scorn, as the feathery Sesame Street icon Big Bird has become the latest victim of their conspiracy theories. What does it say about the state of American politics that the headline “Ted Cruz drags Hillary Clinton in ongoing Big Bird controversy” is an actual news story and not The Onion?
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Buttigieg responds to Ted Cruz on racism in highway design

GLASGOW, Scotland — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News that systemic racism in the design and location of highways in American cities and suburbs continues to adversely affect low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Responding to criticism from conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, regarding comments he made on Monday, Buttigieg said in a Tuesday interview that racism and segregation in road building are not ancient history or a figment of liberals’ imagination, as some on the right contend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Trolls Sen. Ted Cruz With A Blunt 2-Letter Comeback

Stephen Colbert had just two letters for Sen. Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican launched a bizarre attack on Big Bird. Last week, after the “Sesame Street” character tweeted that he had been vaccinated, Cruz replied: “government propaganda... for your 5 year old!”. Colbert fired back in a style true...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart Unintentionally Makes Great Case For Biden's Agenda

Rep. Chris Stewart attempted to slam Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda on Wednesday, but unintentionally made a great case for it. It all started when the Utah Republican attempted to throw red meat to his base with a tweet showing the “socialist laundry list that your hard-earned taxpayer money is going towards.”
UTAH STATE
mediaite.com

Fox News Contributor Boasts to Bongino That She is Unvaccinated: 'I'm Doubling Down as a Middle Finger to Biden's Tyranny'

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe declared her refusal to be vaccinated for the express purpose of insulting the Joe Biden administration. Boothe appeared on Unfiltered With Dan Bongino Saturday night to rail against the Biden administration’s desire to “control” and “force his opponents to submit to him.” As she slammed the administration’s advancement of vaccine mandates, she told Bongino “I’m not vaccinated,” and she proceeded to explain why.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
