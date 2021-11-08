Ted Cruz Blasts ‘Big Bird’ COVID Vaccine Tweet As ‘Government Propaganda’

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — United States Senator Ted Cruz-R, TX called a Tweet — sent out by Big Bird from Sesame Street’s this past weekend — “Government propaganda for your 5-year-old.”

On November 6, the @BigBird Twitter account sent out the messages advocating for COVID-19 vaccine’s for children. “I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” read the tweet.

Later that same evening, Cruz posted the following tweet.

The exchange came less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11 on November 2.

According to CBS News , campaigns to encourage people get important vaccinations are not new. In fact, in 1956, Elvis Presley encouraged young Americans to get the polio vaccine by getting his shot before the press, ahead of an appearance “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Big Bird has encouraged people to get important vaccines before as well. In 1972, the character took part in a “Don’t wait, vaccinate” segment, encouraging people to get the measles vaccine.

President Biden also reacted to the @BigBird tweet on Twitter as well. “Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”

On Sunday, Cruz tweeted an animated image of a Big Bird look-alike kicking down a door along with the comment, “Big Bird coming to vaccinate your kids.”

Big Bird nor Sesame Street have responded to Cruz’s tweets.