Lions and tigers, and Critical Race Theory – oh my!. The latest Republican bugaboo is a specialized field of study not even taught in Montana K-12 schools. But Republican officials apparently never let reality get in the way of a really good whopper of a lie when it serves their interests. Visions of anxious, guilt-ridden, permanently damaged white children cowering at the mercy of Marxist public-school teachers is simply a strategy to cow teachers into not mentioning race at all in the teaching of history.

HELENA, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO