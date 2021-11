The declining prices in the cryptocurrency market in Q3 2021 have led to a substantial decline in Coinbase’s revenue. The largest US-based crypto exchange has seen a sizeable decline of 29% from $462 billion in Q2 to Q3’s $327 billion in trading volume. In its latest report, the company emphasized the volatility in the market as an important factor influencing the transaction revenue. The figures have been quite underwhelming, but according to the platform, it was still a win.

