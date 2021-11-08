CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rock, NJ

Jackknifed Tanker Truck Closes Route 208 Right Before Evening Rush

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qyAU_0cqThkix00

A jack-knifed tanker truck closed southbound Route 208 at the Glen Rock/Fair Lawn border just before the beginning of Monday's evening rush.

Severe backups immediately began following the crash just beyond the Harristown Road around 4 p.m., Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"A fuel truck struck the back of a truck and carrier combo, causing the fuel truck to jackknife and spill fuel onto the highway," he said.

No injuries were reported, the chief said.

Glen Rock firefighters began cleaning up a fuel spill while awaiting a state Department of Transportation crew, he said. Citywide Towing dispatched a heavy wrecker to remove the rig.

Fair Lawn police and members of the Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue Squad also responded.

The highway was finally reopened -- "however, traffic is still backed up," Ackermann said shortly before 6 p.m. "The going is slow, but motorists will be able to get through."

