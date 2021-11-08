CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JUST IN: Governor Phil Murphy Signs Pediatric Care Network Adequacy Bill into Law

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey Governor has just signed legislation that will ensure all children in the state have access to the healthcare they require. The bill, S3000, establishes certain network adequacy standards...

neusenews.com

Governor Cooper Signs Four Bills into Law

RALEIGH: Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:. AN ACT TO DISAPPROVE A RULE RELATED TO CERVID EXCRETIONS ADOPTED BY THE WILDLIFE RESOURCES COMMISSION AND TO DIRECT THE WILDLIFE RESOURCES COMMISSION TO REVISE THE RULE. Senate Bill 270: Insurance Technical Changes. AN ACT REVISING THE VERIFICATION OBLIGATIONS...
RALEIGH, NC
Daily Princetonian

Democrat Phil Murphy narrowly wins NJ governor’s election

Incumbent Democrat Gov. Philip D. Murphy won reelection against Republican and former General Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli, making him the first New Jersey Democrat to win gubernatorial reelection in the past four decades. The last Democrat to do so was Brendan Byrne ’49 in 1977. Tuesday, Nov. 2 was Election...
PRINCETON, NJ
KCRG.com

Governor signs bipartisan redistricting bill into law

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement after signing the bipartisan redistricting bill SF621 into law:. “Today I signed the bipartisan redistricting maps into law. I am confident in how the process played out—just as the law intended, and I believe these new districts will fairly and accurately represent the citizens of Iowa for the next decade.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Philly

Jack Ciattarelli Concedes New Jersey Governor’s Race To Phil Murphy, Vows To Run Again In 2025

SOMERSET COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Republican Jack Ciattarelli conceded the governor’s race in New Jersey to incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday and revealed his future plans. Ciattarelli, a former state Assembly member, confirmed that he will run again for New Jersey governor in 2025. As for the current race, it was much closer than many expected. The Republican defended the delay in conceding, saying Friday that he decided to call it quits only after it became clear there was no path to victory. Ciattarelli conceded in his hometown of Raritan Borough in Somerset County. At his side were his wife Melinda and his running mate, former New Jersey state Senator and Philadelphia television news anchor, Diane Allen. “I called Gov. Murphy earlier today and congratulated him on his reelection and wished him well in serving the people of New Jersey,” Ciattarelli said. “I do not see the result of this election as a failure. On the contrary, I am proud of what our campaign accomplished, proud of how we helped reinvigorate the Republican Party and mobilize new people who’ve never been involved before. … That’s exactly my plan, I’ll be running for governor.” Ciattarelli campaigned on lowering property taxes and relaxing COVID-19 mandates.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
politicsny.com

Governor signs bill into law ensuring voter confidentiality for domestic violence survivors

During Domestic Violence Awareness month, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new bill into law on Thursday, Oct. 28 to protect the confidentiality of domestic violence survivors’ voter registration records for their safety. The legislation (A465A/S1555A) will allow survivors to opt to have their voter records private by signing an affidavit...
LAW
Western Iowa Today

Iowa governor signs vaccine mandate exemption bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits. Reynolds signed the bill Friday and the law becomes effective immediately. Reynolds has opposed federal requirements for masks and vaccines, even though COVID-19 has killed nearly 7,000 people in Iowa and medical science has shown both to be effective in reducing the spread of the coronavirus. In Iowa, 55.4% of the population is fully vaccinated. Reynolds says no Iowan should lose their job over the vaccine.
IOWA STATE
wtxl.com

Phil Murphy reelected as governor of New Jersey

Democrat Phil Murphy held off Republican Jack Ciattarelli to win the New Jersey governor's race. Numerous media outlets called the race Wednesday night with Murphy leading by about 1% point. Despite the loss, Republicans gained ground in New Jersey. Joe Biden had beat then-President Donald Trump in the Garden State...
POLITICS
nysenate.gov

Governor Hochul Signs Senator James Sanders Jr.'s Cancer Bill Into Law AKA "The Nigro Bill"

Governor Kathy Hochul signed Senator James Sanders Jr.'s cancer-related bill aka the "Nigro Bill" (S.661/SANDERS Same as A.6424/Bichotte Hermelyn) into law last week. The legislation temporarily amends the worker's compensation law for death benefits with relation to cancers caused by diesel exhaust exposure. "I am very proud of this legislation...
HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

Governor Evers Signs Public School Spending Transparency Bill into Law

The News: Governor Tony Evers signed public school spending transparency legislation (AB 378 / SB 373) into law, Friday, initiating a new process to shed more light on how public schools spend public dollars. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) supported the bipartisan legislation to establish a commission of public-school representatives to determine how to collect and display the information online.
EDUCATION
The Week

Democrat Phil Murphy will hang on to New Jersey governor seat, Associated Press

The New Jersey governor race swung in Democrat Phil Murphy's direction on Wednesday evening, with The Associated Press projecting he will hang on to his seat. The incumbent had a nail-biter of a night, as the race was considered too close to call for hours, even though he was expected to more easily defeat Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Both Murphy and Ciattarelli gave speeches on Tuesday night indicating their confidence that they would win, with Murphy noting the final results were taking "a little while longer than we had hoped."
POLITICS
acnj.org

ACNJ’s Response to Governor Murphy’s Conditional Veto to the Child Care Enrollment Bill

Despite strong support from child care providers, parents and lawmakers, Governor Murphy conditionally vetoed A4746/S3947, which would require the state to make child care subsidy payments based on child enrollment, rather than attendance. Read Governor's statement. Advocates for Children of New Jersey is very disappointed with the decision. Since learning...
POLITICS
thelakewoodscoop.com

NJ Republicans Introduce Bill to Recognize Natural Immunity as Satisfying Covid-19 Vaccine Requirements

Two Republican state Senators – Joe Pennacchio and Michael Testa – have introduced legislation that could allow a person’s naturally developed immunity resulting from a prior COVID-19 infection to satisfy vaccination requirements imposed on workplaces, schools, or any other entity in the state. “We don’t think anyone should be discriminated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Signs Criminal Justice Reform Bills into Law

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Monday signed into law eight pieces of legislation designed to restore public trust in Delaware’s criminal justice system, protect minors from facing lifelong consequences for their juvenile mistakes, and expand second chance opportunities for adults who have turned their lives around. The bill...
WILMINGTON, DE
cdcgamingreports.com

Esports betting opportunities to expand in New Jersey as governor signs bill into law

It took more than four months, but a bill to make it easier for sports betting operators to feature wagering on eSports finally was signed into law by recently reelected Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday. The bill was passed by the state Legislature in late June, just before the end of the legislative session, so it languished along with nearly 100 others until Monday’s deadline.
GAMBLING
michiganradio.org

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs two-year vehicle registration bill into law

Michiganders will be able to register their vehicles for two years at a time under a new state law. The governor signed a bill Wednesday allowing for the extended registration period. Republican state Representative Steve Johnson is the bill’s sponsor. He said the state would get the same fee collection...
POLITICS
KRDO News Channel 13

Governor Polis to attend signing of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis will attend the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the White House on Monday.  According to the state, Governor Polis was one of the first governors in the United States to support the bipartisan federal infrastructure framework. “I’m thrilled to join the signing of the historic bipartisan The post Governor Polis to attend signing of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at White House appeared first on KRDO.
U.S. POLITICS
theforumnewsgroup.com

Addabbo Bill Signed into Law

“Adding ‘sibling’ to the definition of ‘family member’ for the purpose of Paid Family Leave is simply common sense,” Sen. Addabbo said. A bill sponsored by State Sen. Joe Addabbo, Jr. (D-Howard Beach) allowing family members to care for a sibling under Paid Family Leave was signed into law during a press conference earlier this month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

