Volusia County officials assessing damage from weekend storms

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s Coastal Division has been busy assessing the damage done by strong storms over the weekend.

Heavy rain and strong winds battered the coast, forcing the closure of four beach walkovers due to storm damage.

Volusia County resident Joy Vancehof says she’s never seen anything like it in 25 years.

“There was legit surf there we’ve never seen before at the dog beach, Vancehof said. “The waves were coming in.”

County officials say the walkovers at Seabreeze, Wisteria, Oceanview, and Sheepshead have all been closed due to either erosion or damage.

The storm also broke off the handrails at Lighthouse Pointe and damaged a beach bathroom in Daytona.

“The beach held up pretty well, but we’ve had a lot of assets that were damaged,” Volusia County Beach Safety Captain Tammy Malphurs said. “We have the conservation poles, many of those are pulled out. We are still collecting those along the beach.”

Meanwhile, work continues to assess exactly how much damage the storm actually did.

Officials say they’ll also have to cease beach driving until at least the end of the week.

