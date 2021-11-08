CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

COVID vaccine appointments now available for children ages 5-11 across North Idaho

By Erin Robinson
 6 days ago

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now open for children ages 5-11 across North Idaho.

The Panhandle Health District, along with several other providers, are now booking appointments.

“We understand parents may have questions regarding the vaccine for this younger age group,” said PHD Director Don Duffy. “We encourage parents to contact their child’s pediatrician to discuss any concerns and book an appointment with them or through PHD once you are ready.”

The following providers are offering vaccines for younger children:

  • Panhandle Health District
  • Walgreens (Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls locations)
  • Lakeside Pediatrics
  • CDA Pediatrics
  • Heritage Health (Rathdrum location)
  • Kaniksu Health
  • Sandpoint Family Health Center
  • White Cross Pharmacy (Sandpoint)
  • Rite Aid (Coeur d’Alene location)

“Currently our district is at 45% of those 12 and older fully vaccinated,” Duffy said. “We hope to see that percentage grow, but it will take our entire community working together to make a difference.”

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s kind of heartbreaking’: Teachers, tutors see pandemic’s effect on students’ learning

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local students have been back in the classroom for two months.  Though they have to wear masks and social distance, it is looking a little closer to normal.  That, however, doesn’t mean they’re caught up. The pandemic has affected kids mentally and also in their learning.  READ: More children struggling with mental health as result of pandemic...
