New platform and token enables creators to earn 100% of revenue from donations and incentivized crowdfunding. Vodra, an ad-free entertainment ecosystem for content creators to grow and directly monetize their audiences, today announced the first iteration of its platform and token. Designed for creators to earn income and build a steady revenue stream, Vodra enables content creators to streamline interactions with their fans in a ‘no-fees’ environment. Creatives can receive one-time and recurring donations and allow audiences to crowdfund and vote on upcoming projects, while maintaining one hundred percent of the revenue via the ‘$VDR’ (ERC-20 & Polygon/Matic) token, which just launched via Trustpad on October 26.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO