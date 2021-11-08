CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Junior enlisted troops may lose email in Army’s platform transition

By Davis Winkie
Army Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Army’s ongoing adoption of Microsoft-based email, teleconferencing and collaboration services for its “Army 365″ platform could leave hundreds of thousands of soldiers, civilians and contractors without official email access, Army Times has confirmed. The issue stems from the Army opting to purchase individual Microsoft 365 licenses rather than...

www.armytimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Navy Unveiled a Vision of Its F/A-XX Fighter for Next-Gen Air Dominance

As the U.S. finds itself in a new strategic environment where it has to counter the rising influence of China, along with its old adversary, Russia, the U.S. Navy has released a vision document for the early part of the next decade, superseding its vision for 2025. Among its priorities is the next-generation fighter aircraft dubbed F/A-XX that is expected to replace the aging fleet of its Super Hornet.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

All 3 Marine law enforcement battalions are now deactivated

The Marine Corps has shut down its law enforcement battalions as it continues to transform from a force focused on the Middle East to one prepared to play a role in a future war against a near-peer adversary. On Oct. 1, the 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, stationed out of Okinawa,...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Telegraph

Serving soldiers will not carry Dennis Hutchings’ coffin, says MoD

The Ministry of Defence has said that serving soldiers will not carry the coffin of Dennis Hutchings, the veteran who died part way through his controversial trial over a fatal shooting during the Troubles. The decision has deeply upset the family of Hutchings, whose funeral will now take place according...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Army Times

Green Beret NCO dies during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg

A Special Forces soldier died Wednesday after a “sudden, unexpected medical event” during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 1st Special Forces Command said in a statement Friday morning. Sgt. 1st Class Calvin T. Rockward, 38, was attending the Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Course...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Army Times#Army Green#Regular Army#Army Reserve#Commands#Defense Enterprise Email
ABC7 Chicago

Pentagon's claims of rogue Green Berets challenged in ABC News documentary

Four Americans gunned down in a withering, four-hour firefight in the Sahara -- part of a 10-man Green Beret team said to have gone rogue and been ambushed by ISIS while hunting down a top terrorist to "capture or kill" -- were ill-prepared, poorly trained and "not indicative" of their high-performing peers on the continent, U.S. military officials said. And in the strangest twist of all, they had been trying to locate an American aid worker who was being held hostage by the terrorist commander they were trying to kill.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Army
California Democrat

Lt. Robert Elwell, hero of Korean War, killed in National Guard training in 1963

In 1963, Linda Pettigrew had only recently turned 5 years old when notice was received her father had been killed while serving in the Missouri National Guard. A mere 30 years old, he had already served in the Korean War, earned a Purple Heart and once held the distinction of being the youngest master sergeant in the U.S. Army.
MILITARY
Fortune

The highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history is on a mission to take the armed forces electric

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. In 1965, Bob Dylan performed his first electric concert at the Newport Folk Festival and got booed off the stage. In 2021, Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense and highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history, made her own visit to Newport, R.I. And like the iconic folkie-turned-rocker, her mission was to go electric.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy