Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Alt-Coins - Prices, Charts, and Analysis. Crypto market fading lower, consolidation remains key. The alt-coin market remains true to trend. Bitcoin is back to its Monday opening level around $63.5k and is looking for support from the multi-week bullish channel. The first half of the week saw Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a range of alt-coins post new all-time highs while the last two days have seen all of these gains eroded. I mentioned last week that the upward velocity of the trend channel would eventually prove difficult to hold on to, but as we stand, this support remains in place and is tempering further losses. It would take a clear break below this support before the chart and sentiment turn to neutral.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO