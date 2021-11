Or you can buy two and make a powerful AWD hotrod like Ford has. We knew Ford was formally rolling out its Eluminator electric crate motor at this year's SEMA show. What we didn't know, though, is how much power it'd make—or where it came from. As the new Ford F-100 Eluminator Concept proves, it's taken from the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, a ferociously quick EV that packs a total gut-punch. While a single Eluminator motor makes 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque on its own, it can be combined with another to make 480 hp and 634 pound-feet like we see here.

BUYING CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO