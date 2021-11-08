CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

3 charged in E Charlotte Dollar General, AutoZone attempted armed robberies

By Walter Hermann
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three young men have been charged for their involvement in a pair of armed robberies in east Charlotte over the weekend, Charlotte Police said Monday.

Officers first responded to calls regarding an armed robbery at an AutoZone on Albemarle Road Sunday around 3 p.m. The suspect was able to escape, according to the police report. 20 minutes later officers responded to calls regarding an armed robbery at a nearby Dollar General where the suspect was also able to successfully get away.

Detectives were able to identify a vehicle related to both robberies and successfully locate the vehicle, however, the occupants refused to stop and a chase ensued. Three occupants were ultimately arrested after trying to flee on foot.

Anthony Caldwell, 23, Tyerie Davis, 20, and Brian Carmichael, 21 all face multiple charges including armed robbery. Davis and Caldwell were also charged with possessing a stolen gun.

This remains an active investigation.

