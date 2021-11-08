The Best Camping Gear for Your Next Trip

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. If you like to set your alarm for an ungodly hour and count every gram, the Blacklight 95 is the ski for you. It’s the newest and widest addition to the built-for-speed Blacklight series, and it’s also the most versatile. The rockered tip allows for float in the fluff, and a turned-up tail releases in sticky snow, allowing for quick speed dumps. One tester touring up Vermont’s Smugglers’ Notch found the Blacklight to be light, fast, and aggressive on both the uphill and the down. This ski prefers short-radius turns, and eagerly jumps through tight trees, but the full-carbon construction was sometimes twitchy when our tester wasn’t driving it hard. The edges bit on east coast ice, and the stiff tail popped instantly in and out of turns.

