The Best Camping Gear for Your Next Trip

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the bulk of camping trips occur in the summer months, there are loads of reasons to take a fall or winter camping trip. Now that things are opening up, we can expand our groups to include a lot more people for our summer escapes. And right now, getting outdoors is...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

themanual.com

The Best Backpacking Gear for Hitting the Trail in 2021

Many hikers and backpackers obsess over ultralight backpacking gear. But, unless you’re a thru-hiker or regularly embark on multi-week backcountry treks, it’s worth packing slightly heavier, more full-featured camping gear. It’s not easy choosing a single favorite piece of hiking gear for every category. After months of in-the-field trial and error, here are our picks for the best backpacking gear for the trail in 2021. So, get out your backpacking checklist. It’s time to go shopping ahead of your next backpacking trip.
LIFESTYLE
themanual.com

The Best Tailgating Gear for 2021: Grills, Games, Gear, and More

Fall is well underway and that means it’s officially tailgating season (well, as far as we’re concerned, it’s always tailgating season). Depending on game time, tailgating can be an all-day affair. To some, it’s as much a profession as it is a pastime. Wearing the best tailgating gear can make or break your game day rally. Whether you are cheering for your favorite collegiate team or following the pros, here are the best items to take you from pre-game festivities to post-game celebrations.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

15 best passport holders for your next vacation

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Luggage, check....
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

The Best Outdoor Blankets for Camping, Tailgating, and More

As chilly weather rolls in, it’s always a good idea to have some cozy blankets within reach—and if you’ll be spending time outside this fall, outdoor blankets are a must. At my house, there’s no such thing as too many. We have options for the couch, bed, and desk, and our van is equipped with a full stack for snuggling up when we’re adventuring outdoors.
SHOPPING
Mens Journal

The Best Camping Towels for All Your Outdoor Adventures

Whether you’re jumping in alpine lakes, chasing the surf, wading in streams, or cleaning up at the campground, you’ll need to dry off with a towel at some point. When you’re shivering in the woods or on the beach, any towel is better than none. But the best kinds for outdoor activities are camping towels that dry fast, pack down easily, weigh almost nothing, and resist odors.
YOGA
backpacker.com

The Best Snow Safety Gear of 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Ultralight Airbag Pack: Arva Reactor Tour 25 Ultralight. Price: $700 ($875 w/canister) Weight: 3 lbs. 8 oz. (w/ canister) Best for: Weight-conscious ski-touring. As anyone who carries an avalanche airbag pack in the backcountry has learned, they’re usually...
LIFESTYLE
backpacker.com

The Best Backcountry Ski Gear of 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. If you like to set your alarm for an ungodly hour and count every gram, the Blacklight 95 is the ski for you. It’s the newest and widest addition to the built-for-speed Blacklight series, and it’s also the most versatile. The rockered tip allows for float in the fluff, and a turned-up tail releases in sticky snow, allowing for quick speed dumps. One tester touring up Vermont’s Smugglers’ Notch found the Blacklight to be light, fast, and aggressive on both the uphill and the down. This ski prefers short-radius turns, and eagerly jumps through tight trees, but the full-carbon construction was sometimes twitchy when our tester wasn’t driving it hard. The edges bit on east coast ice, and the stiff tail popped instantly in and out of turns.
LIFESTYLE
thebossmagazine.com

The Cutting-Edge Camping Gear You Should Know About in 2021

Camping takes people away from the hustle and grind of daily life. The sounds of nature, the joy of the campfire, and the thrill of leaving social media behind continue to push people to campgrounds all over the country. If you love to camp, then you’ll love the latest cutting-edge camping gear.
HOBBIES
Boomer Magazine

Gear Essentials for Your Backpacking Adventure

There’s nothing like the great outdoors. Whether you’re looking to hit the trails with your family, friends, or solo style to bask in nature, a backpacking adventure can be an enriching experience. Depending on the duration, location, and weather of your hike, there are certain essential items to pack in order to ensure a safe and fun time. Here’s a list of some gear essentials for your backpacking adventure.
TRAVEL
backpacker.com

Use This Gear to Ace Your Next Winter Dayhike

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Sometimes, gear lessons come the hard way in the backcountry. A few years ago, I found myself on top of a ridge in the Bridger Range outside Bozeman, Montana, freezing in 30°F weather and a brisk wind. On the ascent I had gained 2,400 feet in a few miles, keeping my heart rate up (and my core warm), but now I was shivering on the exposed ridgeline. The descent was going to be miserable. When in doubt, bring more layers, I admonished myself.
SPORTS
matadornetwork.com

7 convenient snacks to fuel you through your next backcountry ski trip

Skis might be your vehicle of choice on a backcountry mountain expedition, but snacks are the fuel that keep you going. While overpriced chicken fingers and cheeseburgers that resemble cheeseburgers in name only are always available at a ski resort, if you’re planning a full day in the backcountry, a lodge cafeteria won’t exactly be at your fingertips. To stay nourished and energized for the backcountry, you’ll need to plan ahead.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reading Eagle

Why you should consider a travel pro when booking your next trip

In the ever-evolving world of travel, using a travel professional to decode your family vacation options can pay more dividends than ever before. Prior to the pandemic, planning a vacation took time, knowledge, patience and perseverance. In the current era, keeping track of changing requirements and potential restrictions can be mind-boggling. This is where a travel agent can become a valuable member of your family’s travel planning team.
TRAVEL
Times Union

The best gifts for people who love camping

Although it might not exactly be getting to prime camping weather (at least, for the less adventurous among us), some are gearing up for a fall and winter of outdoor adventure or plotting ahead to spring and summer’s weekends in the great outdoors. If you have an outdoorsy person in your life, gifting them something that reminds them of nature while they’re hibernating over the winter is a great way to pass on the holiday spirit—and give them a light at the end of the bleak midwinter tunnel.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

The Best Camping Gifts for the Holidays

There’s no better time than the New Year to start making plans for summer camping adventures. No matter your or your loved ones’ experience level, this list of camping gifts will have anyone excited to get outside. All of these top camping gifts are under $300—with the exception of the...
HOBBIES
Summit Daily News

Best Place to Camp: Heaton Bay Campground

More than a half-century ago, Dillon Ranger District volunteer Bob Reinert camped for the first time at the U.S. Forest Service’s Heaton Bay Campground. Reinert’s father took him up to a new Summit County: one that had just spent years changing the landscape to install the gargantuan Dillon Reservoir to provide a water source to Front Range residents.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
ETOnline.com

Gear Up for Fall and Winter Adventures with REI's Sale: The Best Deals on Jackets, Vests, and More

If you've been waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday for deals on top fall and winter gear, save yourself the time because REI is holding a huge sale now. The Gear Up Get Out Sale is offering up to 30% off nearly 7,000 special deals on The North Face, Marmot, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and so much more. We're all ready to get outside this fall, and the REI Gear Up Get Out Sale has arrived just in time to help you get geared up for outdoor adventures!
SHOPPING
Beaumont Enterprise

Genuinely useful camping gear for under $20

Camping, hiking, and outdoor adventures can be some of the most fun things in life, but it can also be prohibitively expensive. Or it can be UN-prohibitively… Uh, cheap! Here are some of the most useful pieces of camping gear for under $20. Camping Multitool. A multitool can solve a...
HOBBIES
SPY

The 8 Best Air Mattresses for Camping

“Roughing it” is likely never more accurate than trying to sleep in a tent without an air mattress. Whether a lightweight sleeping pad or something top-of-the-line and custom-fit, an airbed can really make a big difference when it comes to achieving a better night’s sleep outdoors. When looking for an air mattress, you first should consider your needs: Are you just getting acquainted at a nearby campsite, or are you a seasoned outdoors person looking to level up in #vanlife? Any quality mattress should be made from durable polyester or have a fabric-covered plastic and feature divets, not unlike that of your...
LIFESTYLE

