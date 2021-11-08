CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Ben Simmons tells 76ers names of his mental-health professionals, doesn’t grant team full access to info

By Dan Feldman
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 76ers have on and off and back on again fined Ben Simmons. All all the while, he keeps telling the team he isn’t mentally ready to play. Simmons is also receiving help from mental health professionals, a process he began during the offseason, according to sources. Sources added...

