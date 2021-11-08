CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Royal Philharmonic Society Award Winners Announced

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Royal Philharmonic Society Awards were held earlier this month at London’s Wigmore Hall, celebrating the presence and achievements of musicians throughout the pandemic. "For so many of us, music has been a lifeline through the last eighteen months," RPS Chairman John Gilhooly said. "It’s an honour for...

