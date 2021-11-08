CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Emilio Estevez Denies Reports Saying He Left ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Due to Vaccine Mandates: “I Am Not Anti-Vaxx”

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the letter, Estevez states that he had a case of COVID and that he “suffered the summer and fall of 2020 from what we now know as ‘Long Haul Syndrome.'” He first became symptomatic at the end of shooting the pilot for The Mighty Ducks in February 2020, despite taking...

decider.com

Comments / 93

J F
5d ago

Most people who dont want this vaccine are not “anti-vaxxers.” That’s just the typical attack by the left to dismiss and mislead the conversation. I’ve never seen such flagrant hypocrisy and dishonesty coming from such a large group of people in my life. But then again, I’m only 47. The Nazis used the same tactic to dehumanize Jewish people.

Reply(17)
21
Rachel Land Kurtz
5d ago

Emilio, even if you were anti-vax it would be okay! it is your right as an American! i am a long time fan of yours!

Reply(18)
27
Natural selection
5d ago

If you want to be part of the experiment than go. But for the love of god dont force my hand to play roulette I dont even like Vegas

Reply
13
Related
montanarightnow.com

Emilio Estevez 'won't return for The Mighty Ducks season two'

Emilio Estevez won't return for season two of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'. The 59-year-old actor will not be returning to the Disney+ series, after the Hollywood star reportedly refused to reveal whether he would comply with the production's COVID-19 vaccination policy. ABC Signature has a firm vaccination policy in...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Emilio Estevez Exits ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Season 2 Over Disney’s Vaccine Requirement

Goodbye, Gordon Bombay. Emilio Estevez will not be back for the second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Us Weekly can confirm. The Breakfast Club star, 59, has left the Disney+ series because of disagreements over the show’s vaccine requirement for cast and crew, according to a report from Deadline published on Friday, November 5. Like many shows currently filming in Hollywood, Game Changers has a policy that everyone within the Zone A group — actors and crew members who come into direct contact with them — must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Emilio Estevez
Yardbarker

Emilio Estevez calls 'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' exit 'a good old fashion contract dispute': 'I am not anti-vaxx'

The Ducks are no longer flying together, and Emilio Estevez has explained why. It was first reported by Deadline on Friday that Estevez, who has played beloved coach Gordon Bombay since the original Mighty Ducks movie in 1992, would not be returning to the role for the second season of Disney Plus' revival series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. That report cited "weeks of back and forth with [Estevez's] team over the show's COVID vaccination requirement."
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Mighty Ducks: Emilio Estevez Makes Shocking Series Exit

Emilio Estevez might have come back for the Mighty Ducks series, but he’s only sticking around for one season. That’s right, there won’t be any coach Bombay for Season 2 of Mighty Ducks Game Changers. Considering the actor’s career isn’t what it once was, his departure is a bit of...
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Johnny Depp Replaced By Dwayne Johnson? Fans Show Support For Actor Amid Legal Battle

Johnny Depp needed to let go of his beloved characters - Captain Jack Sparrow and Gellert Grindelwald - after losing his wife-beater case against The Sun. With that said, he lost two of his greatest franchises and was immediately replaced by different stars. For the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Mads Mikkelsen stepped up while the "Pirates of the Caribbean" reportedly chose Karen Gillan to create a female spinoff of the movie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#The Mighty Ducks#Vaccinations#Covid
ABC7 Chicago

'Friends' actor who played Gunther dies at 59 following cancer battle

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on "Friends," has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He died Saturday at the age of 59, "Friends" producer Kevin Bright announced on Twitter. "James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Zac Efron Says He 'Fell in Love With Jessica Alba,' Sending Fans Spinning

Zac Efron and Jessica Alba worked on an ad campaign promoting travel to Dubai with a number of fake movie trailers that left fans hoping for an actual film team-up between the two actors. The Baywatch actor shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram profile, joking In the caption that this was "the actual moment I fell in love with [Jessica Alba] in Dubai." Alba has been married to Cash Warren since 2008, but fans in Efron's comments were living for the drama.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds Admits He Can’t Wait For ‘Quality Time’ With Blake Lively & 3 Kids During Acting Break

The ‘Deadpool’ star told HollywoodLife that he’s looking forward to relaxing during the holiday season at the premiere of his new movie ‘Red Notice.’. There’s nothing better than taking the holidays to relax and spend time with family! Ryan Reynolds plans to do just that! The 45-year-old actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was looking forward to spending time with his wife Blake Lively, 34, and their three kids James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, at the premiere of his new movie Red Notice. He said that quality time was his chief concern, when deciding to take a break.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Red Notice’ on Netflix, a Pointless Junk-Food Action-Comedy Guaranteed to Waste Your Time

Action-comedy caper-hijinks extravaganza Red Notice is famously Netflix’s most expensive movie, its budget crowning at $200 million. It also has a trio of famous stars in Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. But considering it barely made a dent during a recent theatrical run and has earned a big shrug of indifference in terms of pre-streaming-release hype, it may become famous for being forgettable.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Place
Vancouver, CA
Decider

Ryan Reynolds Wrote Gal Gadot’s “Downtown” Joke in Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’

In that same interview, Thurber explained how he encouraged improv in Red Notice, especially when it came to Reynolds. “[Reynolds] is so talented in so many areas but certainly, comedy is something that he is exceptional at,” Thurber said. “For me, it was always ‘Let’s get what’s written once really well.’ And then I don’t need the same punchline six times, I would rather have six different punch lines. Because when you’re making the movie and you’re showing it to audiences and you’re trying to create laughs, you’re trying to make sure that the jokes work. And sometimes the one you think was gonna kill doesn’t, and this weird thing that somebody says works. And it’s very humbling every time.”
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘We Couldn’t Become Adults’ on Netflix, a Japanese Drama About a Moody Gen-Xer Stuck in a Rut

Sato is in a state, or a place, maybe a snit — a mid-life snit of some kind. He’s glum and discontent. Single and depressed. He works too much and too hard and probably drinks too much and too hard too. “I’m 46 and ended up being a pretty boring adult,” he laments. He gets a Facebook friend request from an old girlfriend and is prompted to dig up some old psychic wreckage and stare into some craters left by that old girlfriend, and a few other old girlfriends. He works backward: It’s 2015, it’s 2011, it’s 2008, it’s 2000, it’s 1999, it’s 1998, it’s 1997, it’s 1996, it’s 1995, and it stops there, because you can only go so young before Moriyama the actor might start looking too old. The years are typed out on the screen like he’s writing an autobiography. Some bigger event frames each recollection, from devastating earthquakes to Japan’s poor showing in the World Cup, which makes sense when you realize he works as a designer of graphics for TV news shows, and he works so many thankless hours that the high-pressure, low-reward job chews up and defines his life.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Emilio Estevez Fired from ‘Mighty Ducks’ Show Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: Report

Add Emilio Estevez to the list of anti-vax celebrities. The Golden Globe-nominated actor will not return for the second season of Disney Plus’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers after he was told he needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Deadline. Estevez, one of the series’ leads and a star of the original Mighty Ducks films, reportedly tried negotiating around the mandate with the show’s production studio. But when the two reached an impasse, the studio told Estevez it wouldn’t renew his contract and the show would write around his character.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmleader.com

Emilio Estevez is unvaccinated, cut from ‘The Mighty Ducks’ show

Emilio Estevez has been cut from The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Yahoo Entertainment can confirm that the actor won’t return for the second season of the Disney+ show as he will not comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Estevez reprised his role as Gordon Bombay and is the coach of the hockey team. Estevez played the beloved character in all three The Mighty Ducks films in the ’90s.
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

The Mighty Ducks Stunner: Emilio Estevez Out After One Season!

The Mighty Ducks will be forging ahead without the sole link to the movies. Per Deadline, Emilio Estevez will not be returning as Coach Bombay for the second season of the TV adaptation of the series. The outlet states Disney decided against picking up the actor's contract for more episodes...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy