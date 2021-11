An American man was arrested at Tuguegarao City Airport in the Philippines on Thursday after joking about having a bomb in his luggage.According to a local police report, George Adrien Favarielle from New Jersey was arrested after cracking the joke as a member of Cebu Pacific staff inspected his luggage.“Despite explaining that the American was only joking, the airport police arrested him and took him to the Tuguegarao City police headquarters,” Tuguegarao police chief Major Junvie Velasco told The Manila Times.Whether the comment was a clear joke or not, it violated the Philippines’ strict “Anti-Bomb Joke Law” (full name Anti-Threat...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO