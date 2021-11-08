CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohit Sharma becomes third cricketer to score 3,000 runs in men's T20I

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Indian batter Rohit Sharma on Monday completed 3000 T20I runs and became the third cricketer in the world to achieve this feat. Rohit reached...

