Since June 2012, Neil Olshey has maintained his position of general manager for the Portland Trailblazers. He oversaw the draft selections of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, while also helping revitalize Carmelo Anthony’s basketball career last season. Yet currently, he is under investigation for workplace misconduct, which could ultimately end his reign in Portland. There has been speculation that if Olshey’s firing were to occur, Danny Ainge would be the top target to replace him.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO