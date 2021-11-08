T20 WC: Ravi Shastri has raised bar and deserves all praise, says Wasim Jaffer

Eddie Jones admits England are on board a Covid-19 “rollercoaster” as Ellis Genge was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Australia after becoming the latest player to test positive.A crisis has developed at loosehead prop after first choice Genge, one of the team’s recently appointed vice-captains, followed bench option Joe Marler into self-isolation ahead of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash.It means that Scottish-born Bevan Rodd will make his debut just three days after being called into camp as a replacement for Marler with Trevor Davison providing replacement cover.For the second-successive week, England’s eve-of-match preparations have been affected by coronavirus after...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO