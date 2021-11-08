CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mizzou opens 2021-22 season against C. Michigan

9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago

Central Michigan (0-0) vs. Missouri (0-0)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Central Michigan in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Central Michigan went 7-16 last year, while Missouri ended up 16-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 70.3 points per game last year. The Tigers offense put up 77.5 points per contest en route to a 7-1 record against non-SEC competition. Central Michigan went 2-2 against non-conference schools last season.

