After restricting Namibia to 132-8, spinners Ravindra Jadeja (3-16) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-20) sharing six wickets between them, India raced to victory inside 16 overs. Rohit Sharma, who is widely expected to replace Kohli as skipper in the shortest format, led the way in the chase with 56 from 37 balls in an opening stand of KL Rahul, who took over after his partner's dismissal and accelerated to finish unbeaten on 54 from 36 balls.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO