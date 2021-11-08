Panthers waive RB Royce Freeman, place OL Cameron Erving on IR

Royce Freeman Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It's a rough day for the Panthers. In addition to Matt Paradis, the Panthers placed starting left tackle Cameron Erving on the injured reserve list. Meanwhile, they also waived veteran running back Royce Freeman.

Erving previously missed time with a neck injury. This time around, it’s his calf. There’s no word yet on the severity or his timetable, but he’ll miss the next three games at minimum. Rookie Brady Christensen saw a couple starts earlier this year, so he could factor in to the game plan more going forward.

The Panthers’ left tackle post has been a revolving door for nearly a decade. The hope was that Erving would bring stability after winning the job and becoming Carolina’s ninth LT in as many years. Unfortunately, injuries have been a recurring problem. Due to multiple knee injuries, he played in just six games (five starts) for the Cowboys last year.

Freeman totaled 297 career carries for 1,187 yards and eight touchdowns with the Broncos. The Panthers claimed him in September and used him in eight games. He totaled just 77 yards off of 21 carries. The Ravens and Raiders entered claims for him a few months ago, so they could be among those with interest this time.