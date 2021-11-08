CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers waive RB Royce Freeman, place OL Cameron Erving on IR

By Zachary Links
 6 days ago
Royce Freeman Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It's a rough day for the Panthers. In addition to Matt Paradis, the Panthers placed starting left tackle Cameron Erving on the injured reserve list. Meanwhile, they also waived veteran running back Royce Freeman.

Erving previously missed time with a neck injury. This time around, it’s his calf. There’s no word yet on the severity or his timetable, but he’ll miss the next three games at minimum. Rookie Brady Christensen saw a couple starts earlier this year, so he could factor in to the game plan more going forward.

The Panthers’ left tackle post has been a revolving door for nearly a decade. The hope was that Erving would bring stability after winning the job and becoming Carolina’s ninth LT in as many years. Unfortunately, injuries have been a recurring problem. Due to multiple knee injuries, he played in just six games (five starts) for the Cowboys last year.

Freeman totaled 297 career carries for 1,187 yards and eight touchdowns with the Broncos. The Panthers claimed him in September and used him in eight games. He totaled just 77 yards off of 21 carries. The Ravens and Raiders entered claims for him a few months ago, so they could be among those with interest this time.

Pro Football Rumors

Browns tried to claim RB Royce Freeman

Ahead of a key AFC matchup with the Patriots, the Browns have run into extensive trouble at running back with three backs on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They attempted to aid a shorthanded group by putting in a waiver claim for Royce Freeman, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. But the Texans’ waiver priority prevented such a move.
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders release former first-round pick Damon Arnette

Arnette is also in the midst of multiple lawsuits, including one for a car crash that resulted in injuries. In the wake of Henry Ruggs‘ fatal collision, the Raiders have decided to move on from the former first-round pick. This particular incident occurred in 2020, but the suit just came to light over the weekend. plans on fighting the allegations.
Pro Football Rumors

With Sam Darnold nursing a shoulder injury, Panthers sign QB Matt Barkley

This offseason, Barkley got $1.1 million on a one-year deal to be Ryan Tannehill‘s backup with the Titans. He didn’t end up making it to the regular season with his new squad, and he’s remained a free agent since early September. Now, with Darnold dealing with a shoulder injury and P.J. Walker currently the only healthy QB on Carolina’s roster, Barkley will have another chance to show what he’s got.
Yardbarker

Cameron Erving Lands on Injured Reserve

Not only was the outcome of Sunday's game hard for the Panthers to deal with but they also lost two offensive linemen in the first half - center Matt Paradis and left tackle Cameron Erving. Late Sunday evening, reports surfaced that Paradis had torn his ACL and will be out...
fantasypros.com

Royce Freeman claimed off waivers by Texans

The Houston Texans have claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. (Kyle Yates via Twitter) Freeman finds himself on his third team of the season already. After being cut by Denver and signing with the Panthers ahead of Week 1, he now winds up on the Houston Texans roster. Freeman is currently listed as fourth on the running back depth chart but may have an easier path to push for more playing time with the lack of production Houston has been able to get out of their current running back room this season. Still, for now Freeman's fantasy value is slim to none and the Houston backfield as a whole can be avoided.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What can RB Royce Freeman bring to the Texans?

The Houston Texans claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers Tuesday. The former Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers running back had been placed on the waiver wire after a dismal start to the 2021 campaign. Freeman provided the Panthers with 21 carries for 77 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards.
