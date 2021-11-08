CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

3 arrested for 25 robberies of businesses in Contra Costa County

By Aaron Tolentino
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested for an estimated 25 robberies that occurred in a 90-day span throughout Contra Costa County, Antioch police said in a press release Monday.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Samuel Banales-Melena, 19-year-old Rogelio Medina-Flores, and 20-year-old Jonathan Medina-Flores — all Pittsburg residents.

Dating back to August, the cities of Antioch, Pittsburg, Concord, Brentwood, Bay Point, and Clayton have been experiencing a series of armed robberies.

The most recent one was on Nov. 3 when an armed robbery occurred in Concord, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was located in Bay Point, and authorities stopped the car where they found evidence of the robberies inside the car.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges on the three suspects for their involvement in the robberies.

American Blues
5d ago

Seen the news lately and the size of the caravan coming our way? This crime and even worse ones are about to become an epidemic.

