New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The National Achievement Survey 2021, was successfully conducted on Friday across all 36 States and union territories across the country. "As per initial estimates received from 24 states/UTs nearly 96 cent of the sampled schools and nearly 92 cent of the targeted sampled children, of classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 participated in the survey. The National Achievement Survey (NAS) is a process of gathering information in order to develop a deep understanding of what students know, understand and can do with their knowledge as a result of their educational experiences" the Education Ministry in a statement said.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO