With only two teams playing right now, we are in something of a pre-offseason period, with teams trying to get their ducks in a row before free agency officially opens. And the biggest story hanging over this “pre-offseason” period has been the Mets front office search. The baseball operations situation in New York has been basically a constant mess for a few years now, with multiple changes having had to take place because of off-field transgressions. Zack Scott, a former Red Sox front office employee, was the team’s assistant GM before taking the interim GM job after Jared Porter was let go following sexual harassment allegation.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO