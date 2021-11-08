CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Hometown Hero: YWCA Harrisburg’s Dress for Success

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jH6vC_0cqTa3jC00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by sprucing up your wardrobe.

Dress for Success, overseen by the YWCA Harrisburg, is holding an inventory reduction sale Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. inside a pop-up store at the Harrisburg Mall. Women’s and Men’s gently used and some new items cost between $5-$25.

“We are also preparing people to come into the workplace, job interview skills, resume building, helping them connect with different employers in the community,” YWCA Harrisburg President and CEO, Mary Quinn said.

Hometown Hero: New Burlington location opens in Mechanicsburg, donates to nearby school

If you like a good deal, check out the pop-up store for Sunday’s big sale. Fill a provided bag with items for $25, or two bags for $40 from noon until 3 p.m.

