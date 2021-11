Looking ahead to the Pirates’ 2022 roster, most of their roster construction falls into one of two categories. The first is they have an established major leaguer manning that position (center field, catcher, third base). The other is the position is more open ended or up for grabs, but there’s a prospect who should be major league ready at some point next year. In the middle infield there are Tucupita Marcano, Rodolfo Castro and Oneil Cruz. Travis Swaggerty is the headliner in the next batch of outfielders.

BASEBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO