After interviewing former Mets skipper Luis Rojas over the weekend, the Yankees are preparing to make him their new third-base coach this upcoming season. The Mets released Rojas from managerial duties after a disappointing 2021 campaign, but he is well-liked in the clubhouse and was a fantastic piece in their player development. Rojas won 77 games last year, and with the team heavily invested in their players, it simply wasn’t enough to keep him around for longer.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO