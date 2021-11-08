CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Texas A&M at Ole Miss odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 6 days ago
The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) and No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 3-2) are lined up for a Saturday battle between two seven-win SEC West teams. The contest at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., is slated for a 7 p.m. ET start time. Below, we look at the Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

Texas A&M trounced Auburn Saturday, outscoring the Tigers 20-3 while outgaining them, 409 yards to 226. The win marked the fourth in a row for A&M which has now outgained foes by 150 yards or more in four games this season. With RB Isaiah Spiller leading the way, the Aggies’ ground game has cranked out 191.7 yards per game, which ranks fifth in the SEC.

The Rebels defeated Liberty, 27-14, in a Saturday non-conference affair in Oxford. They racked up 324 passing yards in running their home record to 5-0. Since last season, Ole Miss has won seven straight at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. At 524.1 yards per game, the Rebels offense ranks fourth in the nation.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Texas A&M at Ole Miss odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Texas A&M -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Ole Miss +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Texas A&M -2.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Ole Miss +2.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 55.5, O: -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | U: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Texas A&M 7-2 | Ole Miss 7-2
  • ATS: Texas A&M 6-3 | Ole Miss 5-3-1
  • O/U: Texas A&M 3-6 | Ole Miss 3-6

Texas A&M at Ole Miss head-to-head

The Aggies and Rebels did not meet last season. Texas A&M holds a decisive 9-1 edge in 10 all-time meetings. The last two series meetings have produced 7-point Aggie victories.

The Spun

Vince Young Sends Clear Message About Texas Football

Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday. The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program. Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program,...
TEXAS STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Absence

Lincoln Riley didn’t attend his press conference or coaches show on Tuesday, so naturally, everyone got curious. “My mom texted me and asked if I was OK,” Riley said Thursday on a video press conference when asked if he had heard all the rumors that began immediately swirling. “That was about it.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso predicts Spencer Rattler’s future

Oklahoma is currently 6-0 and ranked 4th in the country, but the Sooners are probably fortunate to be in that position in the first place. Some feel that it’s not a matter of if Lincoln Riley’s team will end up losing, but when; outside of a blowout of FCS Western Carolina, all of their wins have been by 7 points or less.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
