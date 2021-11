The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is closed for the second day in a row due to unscheduled maintenance. A few days ago, we spotted scaffolding up on the upper floors of the building’s exterior, likely connected to the work being done in a section not typically accessible for standard repairs. Reportedly, crews have needed to cut into the building, suggesting this could take some time to fix. No reason has been given for this unplanned shutdown, nor do we currently know when the attraction will reopen to guests.

