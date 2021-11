Marshfield capped a perfect regular season for football by outscoring visiting Marist Catholic 48-41 on Friday night. The Pirates, who have been the top team in the Class 4A coaches poll for most of the season, also are the top seed for the playoffs and will host Madras on Friday night in the opening round. A win would give the Pirates another home game in the quarterfinals against either Henley or Tillamook.

