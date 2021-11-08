Jets HC Robert Saleh 'not in any hurry to rush' QB Zach Wilson back

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets backup quarterback Mike White became a local sensation when he replaced rookie Zach Wilson, who is missing time with a sprained right PCL, and threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 31. White hurt his throwing forearm in last Thursday's loss at the Indianapolis Colts but, per Rich Cimini of ESPN, is on track to practice ahead of this Sunday's home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson is also expected to practice this week, but head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday he is embracing patience regarding the first-year pro.

"Yeah. If he’s fully healthy, for sure. But we’ll see how he is," Saleh said of Wilson potentially playing, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We’re not in any hurry to rush him back. . . . If he’s not fully healthy it would be irresponsible for us to throw him out there."

Wilson struggled before the injury and, according to ESPN stats, is 33rd in the league among eligible quarterbacks with a 63.5 passer rating and 32nd with a 28.0 total QBR. Saleh suggested last week White could remain under center even when Wilson is cleared, and some such as Cimini have said the rookie remaining a spectator for even one more game could ultimately benefit everyone involved.