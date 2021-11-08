First look: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets odds and lines

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) are on the road to face the New York Jets (2-6) Sunday in Week 10. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bills vs. Jets odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Bills were upended 9-6 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 in the season’s biggest upset to date. QB Josh Allen was 31-for-47 passing for 264 yards and 0 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. Buffalo finished with a season-low 72 rushing yards, which marked the second time in its last three games it has failed to reach the 100-yard mark. RBs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for 22 yards on 9 carries.

The Jets come in fresh off a 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. Backup QB Mike White suffered a first-quarter injury and the team was forced to turn to QB Josh Johnson under center. Johnson finished the game with 317 yards and 3 TDs on 27-for-41 passing with rookie WR Elijah Moore as the main recipient, finishing with a career-high 84 yards and 2 scores.

With rookie starting QB Zach Wilson’s Week 10 status up in the air, it’s unknown if the Jets will have him, White or Johnson operating as the signal-caller against the Bills.

Bills at Jets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 3:01 p.m. ET.

Money line: Bills -850 (bet $850 to win $100) | Jets +550 (bet $100 to win $550)

Bills -850 (bet $850 to win $100) | Jets +550 (bet $100 to win $550) Against the spread (ATS): Bills -12.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Jets +12.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Bills -12.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Jets +12.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

ML : Bills 5-3 | Jets 2-6

: Bills 5-3 | Jets 2-6 ATS : Bills 4-3-1 | Jets 2-6

: Bills 4-3-1 | Jets 2-6 O/U: Bills 3-5 | Jets 5-3

Bills at Jets head-to-head

These AFC East foes meet twice a season, and Buffalo was victorious in both of last season’s meetings. The Bills defeated the Jets 18-10 at MetLife Stadium in Week 7 and 27-17 at home in Week 1.

The Bills and Jets have split the last 10 meetings straight up, while the Jets hold a 6-4 lead ATS and the O/U was 5-5 in that span.

