CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

First look: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets odds and lines

By Andrew Reid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btbt7_0cqTWnpj00

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) are on the road to face the New York Jets (2-6) Sunday in Week 10. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bills vs. Jets odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Bills were upended 9-6 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 in the season’s biggest upset to date. QB Josh Allen was 31-for-47 passing for 264 yards and 0 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. Buffalo finished with a season-low 72 rushing yards, which marked the second time in its last three games it has failed to reach the 100-yard mark. RBs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for 22 yards on 9 carries.

The Jets come in fresh off a 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. Backup QB Mike White suffered a first-quarter injury and the team was forced to turn to QB Josh Johnson under center. Johnson finished the game with 317 yards and 3 TDs on 27-for-41 passing with rookie WR Elijah Moore as the main recipient, finishing with a career-high 84 yards and 2 scores.

With rookie starting QB Zach Wilson’s Week 10 status up in the air, it’s unknown if the Jets will have him, White or Johnson operating as the signal-caller against the Bills.

Bills at Jets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 3:01 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bills -850 (bet $850 to win $100) | Jets +550 (bet $100 to win $550)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bills -12.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Jets +12.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Bills 5-3 | Jets 2-6
  • ATS: Bills 4-3-1 | Jets 2-6
  • O/U: Bills 3-5 | Jets 5-3

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW21 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

Bills at Jets head-to-head

These AFC East foes meet twice a season, and Buffalo was victorious in both of last season’s meetings. The Bills defeated the Jets 18-10 at MetLife Stadium in Week 7 and 27-17 at home in Week 1.

The Bills and Jets have split the last 10 meetings straight up, while the Jets hold a 6-4 lead ATS and the O/U was 5-5 in that span.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Andrew Reid on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Indianapolis Colts#Wr#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
Yardbarker

John Elway Reacts To The Von Miller Trade

The Denver Broncos made arguably the biggest move at the NFL trade deadline by sending Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. The former No. 2 overall pick now gets to chase a Super Bowl as the Broncos get some nice draft value in return as they figure out the future of the organization.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions' starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had Brutally Honest Postgame Message For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions delivered a first for the 2021 NFL season on Sunday afternoon: a tie. A full 70 minutes of rather sloppy football wasn’t enough to decide the contest that ended 16-16. Even Mike Tomlin was willing to acknowledge that his team didn’t do enough...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Pretty Stunned By Packers vs. Seahawks

Lambeau Field is playing host to a big-time NFL matchup on Sunday evening, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers and Wilson, who are both making their respective returns from previous absences, are arguably two of the top three quarterbacks in the game.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

How much does a waterboy get paid in the NFL?

Being an NFL waterboy doesn’t sound like the most glamorous job in the world but it sure is one of the most essential jobs on an NFL training staff. There are movies, songs and documentaries on being an NFL waterboy, and the players aren’t the only ones making lots of money on the field.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

LA Rams Fans Were Once Again Knocking People Out In The Stands Of SoFi Stadium

It looks like 2021 will go down as the year of the brawl in the NFL… the year of the Manning Curse as well, but that’s another story. We saw Browns fans chucking knucks at a Muni Lot tailgate a couple weeks ago, we saw Cowboys fans fighting each other outside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Rams fans going at each other (what is it with Los Angeles sports fans fighting?), an old fashioned slobberknocker in Kansas City, and even college kids at Memphis.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy