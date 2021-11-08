CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss, But CEO Says There Are Still Pandemic Challenges Ahead

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC said that all of its domestic cinemas were open as of Sept. 30, as were 99% of its international theaters. The movie theater chain noted that it welcomed back 40 million guests during the third quarter across locations in the U.S., Europe and Middle East thanks to new blockbuster titles...

