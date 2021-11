THEY SAY politics can make strange bedfellows, and the vote over the weekend on President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was no exception. The bill passed 228-206 with the help of 13 Republicans who chose infrastructure over ideology. Six far-left Democrats joined with Republicans in opposing the bill, uniting Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, the far-right fan of Donald Trump who claimed the legislation represented a “Communist takeover of America.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO