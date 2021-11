GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you get a text with a link in it, what should you do? What if you get a phone number in a text, what should you do? Normally 2WTK would tell you not to click the link and not to call the number, but what if you do business with that company or you are waiting for a confirmation for an appointment?

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO