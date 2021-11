Shares in Square Inc. dropped in after-hours trading today after the financial services company reported lower-than-expected revenue in its latest earnings report. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Square reported revenue of $3.84 billion, up 27% from $3.03 billion in the same quarter of 2020. Revenue from bitcoin came in at $1.82 billion, up from $1.63 billion year-over-year, while transaction-based revenue grew to $1.3 billion, up from $925 million.

