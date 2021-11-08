CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors' Otto Porter: Out Monday

 6 days ago

Porter (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the...

Mercury News

The part of Otto Porter’s game that has surprised Draymond Green

SAN FRANCISCO — One thing Draymond Green has learned about new teammate Otto Porter Jr.: the guy knows how to clean glass. It may not look like it in the stat sheet, but Porter has been an unheralded part of Golden State’s unexpected rebounding resurgence. The Warriors are leading the...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
Person
Otto Porter
Person
Andre Iguodala
Paradise Post

Warriors 3 Things: Is this the start of something big for Andrew Wiggins?

It was everything the Warriors needed Wednesday night. It was everything that fans have wanted since Andrew Wiggins arrived. The Warriors forward was spectacular against the Timberwolves Wednesday, opening the game 10-of-10 from the floor, finishing with 35 points, two game-sealing shots, and two incredible dunks over Minnesota star center Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
#The Warriors#Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lonzo Ball has unflattering comment about former team

Lonzo Ball’s former teammates might not be too happy about a recent comment that he made. The Chicago Bulls released a video to YouTube this week giving a behind-the-scenes look of their start to the season. The video included a clip of Ball addressing his teammates during practice ahead of Chicago’s opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball’s old team. Ball shared his scouting report on the Pelicans and made an unflattering remark about them.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James hits Cavs rookie Evan Mobley with the ultimate praise

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had some praise for the Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley following Friday’s game where the rookie finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Postgame, LeBron had this to say about Mobley. Via Ball is Life:. “He’s going to be a damn good basketball...
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA

