Royce Freeman: Let go by Carolina

Freeman was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Tuesday. The six-foot, 238-pound back will move on to his third team this year, having joined the Panthers prior to Week 1 after being cut by Denver. Freeman was buried on the depth chart in Carolina and was unable to find much work even while top back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was sidelined for multiple weeks, managing 21 carries for 77 yards and three catches for 15 yards in eight appearances for the team. He'll likely start out fourth on the depth chart with the Texans, but Freeman should have a better opportunity to push for playing time in Houston in light of how poorly the three other running backs on the roster have performed this season. Rex Burkhead paces the group with an average of 4.1 yards per carry, while David Johnson (3.6 YPC) and Phillip Lindsay (2.7 YPC) lag further behind.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO