NFL

Royce Freeman: Let go by Carolina

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Panthers waived Freeman on Monday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. With top...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Panthers' Royce Freeman: Not available Sunday

Freeman (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports. Christian McCaffrey is active for Sunday's contest, which leaves Freeman as the odd man out in the Panthers' running back room. McCaffrey is expected to be on a snap count, so Chuba Hubbard and Ameer Abdullah will be the primary backups Sunday.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Panthers Waive RB Royce Freeman, Place LT Cameron Erving & C Matt Paradis On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they’ve waived veteran RB Royce Freeman and LB Clay Johnston while placing LT Cameron Erving (calf) and C Matt Paradis (ACL) on injured reserve. The Panthers also signed P Lachian Edwards to their active roster. Paradis, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Royce Freeman: Finds work in Houston

Freeman was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Tuesday. The six-foot, 238-pound back will move on to his third team this year, having joined the Panthers prior to Week 1 after being cut by Denver. Freeman was buried on the depth chart in Carolina and was unable to find much work even while top back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was sidelined for multiple weeks, managing 21 carries for 77 yards and three catches for 15 yards in eight appearances for the team. He'll likely start out fourth on the depth chart with the Texans, but Freeman should have a better opportunity to push for playing time in Houston in light of how poorly the three other running backs on the roster have performed this season. Rex Burkhead paces the group with an average of 4.1 yards per carry, while David Johnson (3.6 YPC) and Phillip Lindsay (2.7 YPC) lag further behind.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Royce Freeman claimed off waivers by Texans

The Houston Texans have claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. (Kyle Yates via Twitter) Freeman finds himself on his third team of the season already. After being cut by Denver and signing with the Panthers ahead of Week 1, he now winds up on the Houston Texans roster. Freeman is currently listed as fourth on the running back depth chart but may have an easier path to push for more playing time with the lack of production Houston has been able to get out of their current running back room this season. Still, for now Freeman's fantasy value is slim to none and the Houston backfield as a whole can be avoided.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What can RB Royce Freeman bring to the Texans?

The Houston Texans claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers Tuesday. The former Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers running back had been placed on the waiver wire after a dismal start to the 2021 campaign. Freeman provided the Panthers with 21 carries for 77 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
