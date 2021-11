It’s hate week. The Falcons will be traveling to New Orleans to take on their archrival Saints coming off a disappointing home loss to the Carolina Panthers. New Orleans has already lost their starting QB for the rest of the season and Taysom Hill is still a question mark while in the concussion protocol. Will Trevor Siemian lead them to a home division win? Let’s take a look at the matchups.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO