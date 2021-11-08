"B Positive" star Annaleigh Ashford chats with Taylor about what's new for season 2!

Taylor Lautner proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Dome, on November 11, 2021. “11.11.2021. And just like that, all my wishes came true,” the Twilight alum captioned his engagement announcement via Instagram. Lautner, 29, surprised his lady love with a floor covered in red rose petals, as countless...
Revenge, deceit, war — these are the main themes we can expect in Yellowstone season 4 according to the actor behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley. A few days before Yellowstone fans flocked to their TVs for the much-awaited return of the Paramount drama, Wes sat down with Good Housekeeping to reflect on where Jamie's head is at in light of the heart-stopping attacks in the season 3 finale. After learning he was adopted last season, Jamie continues to have a major identity crisis.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CW’s “Walker” is now in its second season, with the second episode airing tonight (Nov. 4) at 8 on WCCB. The show’s lead, Jared Padalecki, is a longtime CW star, having been on Supernatural for 15 seasons. Rising’s Derek James got a chance to talk with...
The Queen's Gambit was a huge hit when it landed on Netflix in 2020, but since the show was intended to be a limited series, it seemed unlikely that we would be seeing it return for season two. Earlier this year, Anya Taylor-Joy, who starred as Beth Harmon in the...
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Dickinson, Season 3, Episodes 1-3.] There was happy news for Austin (Adrian Blake Enscoe) and Sue (Ella Hunt) as the couple welcomed a son in the opening episodes of Apple TV+‘s comedy Dickinson. The first three installments of the show’s final chapter dropped...
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
Jon Gosselin gave an update on his son Collin during his recent appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. With the Gosselin family no longer on TV and fairly inactive on social media, fans often look for updates on how the children are doing. What future plans does Collin have? Jon admitted that his son had a few options for his future. But, he did make the decision to enlist.
Spoilers ahead for the November 7 episode of Dancing with the Stars!. Dancing with the Stars has been around for 30 seasons now, meaning that there have been plenty of pros that danced on the series. One in particular that has been on the show for a long time is Val Chmerkovskiy. He first appeared in Season 2 in 2006 and started competing with a partner in Season 13 in 2011. However, Season 30 is probably his last.
The cast and crew of NCIS are in mourning following the very sad news that the show's longtime staff member and audience liaison, Harriet Margulies, has tragically passed away at the age of 94. According to a CBS spokesperson, Harriet died on 30 October at her home in Northridge, California,...
The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
Britney Spears’ 13-year stint under her father’s legal control may be nearing an end, but her animosity toward her family appears to be heating up. In a stinging new Instagram message on Monday (see it in full below), the pop star blasted family members for “hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!!” and sounded an ominous warning:
The ‘Sex And The City’ star’s twin girls paid her a sweet visit, while she was on the set of the reboot, and Sarah Jessica Parker seemed very happy to have both her daughters at work. It was a sweet mommy-daughter moment, as Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, greeted both her...
Sarah Jessica Parker looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a strapless gown for the December cover of ‘Vogue’ where she called out ‘misogynist’ trolls. Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, slayed the December 2021 cover of Vogue where she stunned in a strapless nude Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown that was covered in massive silver and gold metallic floral applique. She accessorized her look with Dior bracelets, a Harwell Godfrey ring, and a slicked-back bun.
Say it isn’t so! Many Dancing With The Stars fans felt heartbroken to learn that Val Chmerkovskiy most likely plans to retire after Season 30. But now, Season 19 champion Witney Carson may be done with the show too. Read on to find out what she said. Witney Carson has...
The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
