CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Virtual Arena: Free-Roaming VR Czech’s all the Boxes

By Kevin Williams
vrfocus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReporting on the attraction and amusement landscape, industry specialist Kevin Williams’ latest Virtual Arena column sees him venture to Prague. There to experience the latest European development of free-roaming VR technology and how it aims to launch onto the wider market. Innovation and diversity in the VR development community...

www.vrfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
uploadvr.com

New VR Games November 2021: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games November 2021 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown. The holiday season is upon us once more and we’ve got a lot of new VR releases competing for space under your virtual tree next month. From the surprise release of a PC VR classic on Quest to the return of the Warhammer franchise, there’s a lot to talk about. So let’s dig in.
VIDEO GAMES
bostonnews.net

Virtual Reality For Game Market Is Booming Worldwide | WorldViz, Magic Leap, Oculus VR, Google

Worldwide Virtual Reality For Game Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Worldwide Virtual Reality For Game Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Worldwide Virtual Reality For Game Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Oculus VR, Google, HTC Vive, Unity, Microsoft, Samsung, Magic Leap, WorldViz, Snap Inc., Wevr, Firsthand Technology, NextVR, Nvidia, Prenav, Osterhout Design Group & Marxent Labs.
MARKETS
uploadvr.com

Windows 11 Update Offers Virtual Desktop PC VR Streaming Fix

A new Windows 11 update set to be automatically installed on November 9 should fix performance issues when streaming PC VR games to Quest via Virtual Desktop, according to developer Guy Godin. Early last month, we installed Windows 11 and tried out Oculus Link (wired and wireless) as well as...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr#Roaming#Czech#Virtual Arena#European#Xtal#Divr Labs#Jewish#Hamleys
vrfocus.com

Niantic Launches Lightship AR Dev Kit & $20 Million Creators Fund

Tech companies left and right are revealing their metaverse plans and yesterday augmented reality (AR) company Niantic did just that. Famous for its Pokemon Go videogame Niantic announced the official launch of its Lightship platform, rolling out a software development kit (SDK) for creators as well as a new $20 million USD fund to help companies build AR experiences.
BUSINESS
The Verge

HTC’s Vive Focus 3 update could free arcades from VR backpacks

HTC is adding a few big updates to its Vive Focus 3 virtual reality headset, aiming to make it better for big, free-roaming multiplayer VR games. The Vive Focus 3 — a $1,300 non-consumer-focused wireless headset — is adding a new feature called Location Based Entertainment, or LBE Mode. LBE Mode greatly expands the headset’s tracking distance to 33 by 30 meters. Meanwhile, an additional feature called Map Sharing lets multiple headsets share the same virtual world in the same location.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

VR Awards Take Place Next Week, Tickets and Event Info Inside

The annual VR Awards organised by the Academy of International Extended Reality (AIXR) has become one of the most prestigious on the calendar with the fifth edition due to take place next week. Due to the success of the virtual awards held in 2020 due to the pandemic, AIXR will once again be hosting the VR Awards online for everyone to attend worldwide. VRFocus has all the details of how to visit and enjoy this innovative event.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Facebook
techxplore.com

Speckle-free holography for virtual displays

Virtual and augmented reality headsets are designed to place wearers directly into other environments, worlds and experiences. While the technology is already popular among consumers for its immersive quality, there could be a future where the holographic displays look even more like real life. In their own pursuit of these better displays, the Stanford Computational Imaging Lab has combined their expertise in optics and artificial intelligence. Their most recent advances in this area are detailed in a paper published Nov. 12 in Science Advances and work that will be presented at SIGGRAPH ASIA 2021 in December.
COMPUTERS
Destructoid

Magic: Arena just launched the Crimson Vow set, here’s a new free pack code

Want another Magic: Arena free pack? Well, the new set is here! And like clockwork, another “play” code is ready to be plugged in. This one is “PLAYVOW,” which unlocks three free Crimson Vow packs. If you’re playing Magic: Arena on a PC, you can input the code directly on the store. If you’re playing on mobile, you need to annoyingly enter it on the official Arena site after logging in. Of course, there’s a lot more to come beyond this Magic: Arena free pack offer, as Magic doesn’t stop.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Dive Into Gritty Rhythm Combat Title AGAINST This Winter

Virtual reality (VR) developer Joy Way caught a lot of VR fans attention earlier this year when it introduced the first teasing footage of AGAINST, a very dark and moody rhythm action experience. While the team noted in a feature piece for VRFocus that the design wasn’t final they’ve now revealed the first full gameplay trailer as well as confirming that AGAINST will be out this year for PC VR headsets.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

The VR Job Hub: Rock Paper Reality, Cloudhead Games & Praxis Labs

Every weekend VRFocus gathers together vacancies from across the virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) industry, in locations around the globe to help make finding that ideal job easier. Below is a selection of roles that are currently accepting applications across a number of disciplines, all within departments and companies that focus on immersive entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
vrscout.com

Free-Roam VR Arcade Dreamscape Arrives On The East Coast

The location-based VR provider is bringing three of its most popular immersive experiences to the Garden State. Dreamscape Immersive, the popular location-based VR center responsible for free-roam VR experiences such as Men In Black: First Assignment and DreamWorks Dragons: Flight Academy, recently announced the opening of a new location at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, marking the first time its VR entertainment will be available on the east coast.
ELECTRONICS
vrfocus.com

Neon Roguelike Yuki Heads to PlayStation VR Next Week

Brazilian developer ARVORE launched colourful shooter Yuki for Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets during the summer, providing a physical, anime-themed experience. A PlayStation VR version was always on the cards and today the studio has revealed that Yuki arrives in a weeks time. Mixing both bullet hell and roguelite...
VIDEO GAMES
vrscout.com

Sense Arena VR Hockey Training Took Us From Amateur To Pro

Over the past several years we’ve seen various sports organizations begin to employ immersive technology as part of their player training regiments, whether it be the Los Angeles Dodgers employing VR technology as part of its batting practice regiment or an Australian skeleton racer using VR simulators to prepare for the Winter Olympics.
TENNIS
vrfocus.com

Lynx-R1’s Successful Kickstarter Ends With Over $800,000 Raised

The Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign for the Lynx-R1 mixed reality (MR) headset was a success before it even had time to warm up, managing to exceed its $300,000 USD funding goal in less than a day. Now the campaign has concluded with over one thousand backers supporting the project and just over $800,000 raised over one month.
ADVOCACY
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu presents buy opportunity before SHIBA launches to $0.000100

Shiba Inu price continues to test the bear market trendline on its $0.0000025/3-box Point and Figure chart. A massive 75% spike higher is likely if Shiba Inu cracks above resistance. Until a bullish breakout occurs, Shiba Inu still has near-term bearish pressure. Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with a...
STOCKS
dexerto.com

Amouranth takes Ludwig up on offer to create her own adult toy

Twitch star and popular content creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa could be getting into the adult toy business after responding to an offer by fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren. Amouranth has been one of the most business-savvy creators on the internet, making millions off streaming on Twitch and her OF content. Her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy