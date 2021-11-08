CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The essential skills for CEOs to thrive today, according to 3 health systems

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a series of interviews, Becker's Hospital Review asked leaders to share the skills they consider essential for health system CEOs to thrive in today's healthcare landscape. Here are answers collected in October. Joanne Conroy, MD. President and CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health (Lebanon, N.H.): During my clinical...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Health systems' trouble with vaccine mandates

An estimated 40% of U.S. health systems have instituted COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and though many are reporting high compliance, the requirements are exacerbating workforce shortages and threatening operations in others. Why it matters: As a federal deadline requiring health care workers to get vaccinated approaches, some officials warn it could...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

4 essentials to develop a successful health care AI solution

While augmented intelligence (AI), often called artificial intelligence, holds great promise to streamline health care if done right, there are no shortcuts to its implementation, according to a physician who has been working in the field of health care AI for 30 years. The IDx-DR diabetic retinopathy diagnostic exam solution...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

11 health systems with strong finances

Here are 11 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports and are listed in alphabetical order. 1. Advocate Aurora Health has...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Adventhealth#Ceos#Becker S Hospital Review
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Oct. 27:. Christopher Cosby was named CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.) and Tenet Healthcare's Memphis market. Robert Earley will retire as CEO of Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network. Darren Lee resigned as CEO of two California...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

3 ways for health systems to build patient trust

Depending on which age group they belong to, 22 to 37 percent of Americans say they don't trust their healthcare provider to make the right decisions for them, according to research released by branding agency Monigle. In partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Society for Health Care Strategy...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Google's health chief: Tech could be a key to unlocking equitable healthcare access

Karen DeSalvo, MD, practiced medicine for 20 years before entering the world of business to become Google's chief health officer. She sat down to discuss how she thinks technology can be used to improve accessibility to healthcare, health.com reported Nov. 10. After Hurricane Katrina decimated New Orleans, Dr. DeSalvo dropped...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

A winning clinical research partnership: Real-world imaging data and industry expertise

By using real-world imaging data, clinical research teams expect to develop more targeted healthcare solutions faster and more cost effectively. The key to success is working with experts who know how to use real-world data most effectively. During an October webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by OneMedNet,...
FDA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Meet the CIOs of the 10 largest nonprofit health systems

Here are the CIOs of the 10 largest nonprofit health systems:. Gerry Lewis. CIO and senior vice president of Ascension; CEO and president of Ascension Information Service (St. Louis): Mr. Lewis has worked in IT leadership positions within Ascension's system of 139 hospitals since 2006. He was appointed CIO of the system in 2016. At Ascension Information Services, he works with clinical and business leaders to provide tech services and solutions to drive hospital innovation.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

How to alleviate clinicians' EHR burnout, per 12 CIOs

Clinicians are experiencing a burnout crisis that stems from several factors — one of them being EHR burden. Here, executives from 12 hospitals and health systems across the country share their thoughts on how to best address EHR burnout. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and style.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

The metrics healthcare marketers must track, per 8 execs

Hospital marketing teams create campaigns intended to reach thousands of people, so it's important they use the right metrics to measure how those efforts perform. Here, eight marketing executives from health systems across the country share their insight on which metrics they track. Editor's note: Responses have been edited lightly...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

How Chicago hospitals, health systems are tackling their top public health concerns

Before healthcare leaders in Chicago experienced the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were focused on health disparities related to where residents live and social determinants of health such as housing. And many indicated a team approach to effect change citywide. Nearly two years later, their focus also includes tackling issues such as the mental toll of the pandemic on youth and racism as a public health crisis.
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

8 health system CFOs on their most pressing issues

From managing disruption to addressing staffing shortages, eight CFOs from top health systems across the U.S. recently spoke with Becker's Hospital Review about the most pressing issue they are facing. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for length and clarity. Kevin Burns. Executive Vice President, CFO and Chief Business Officer...
HEALTH SERVICES
primepublishers.com

WATERBURY HEALTH ANNOUNCES NEW CEO

Waterbury Health has promoted Justin Lundbye, Md.D., to CEO effective Tuesday, November 2. Dr. Lundbye has served as a healthcare leader in various roles, including senior vice president and chief medical officer. “I am honored to lead an organization that I’m proud to say has grown consistently over the past several years and accomplished so much, especially during the Covid pandemic. I look forward to leading an incredible team to greater success in improving quality of care for our patients, increasing services and strengthening our commitment to the community,” he said.
WATERBURY, CT
Fortune

Flagship Pioneering CEO on A.I. in health care

Dr. Noubar Afeyan discusses the power artificial intelligence has in health sciences. how has data and machine learning and ai transform the way you think about like the life sciences areas you work in well. Um so back up and say that kind of the machine learning AI component which is Kind of intensified in the last few years, has its roots 25, 30 years ago as well. And life science has always been about data in that we're studying systems that precede us right? Most other human endeavors study things that humans made, we don't and so and we never did. So what the only way you can do that is to get better and better measuring and then interpreting and then coming up with models often inadequate models with which to make slight perturbations which we call drugs or or other such things. So so it's always been about data and the more we've been able to measure both more precisely and in more diverse ways, the more data we generated, the more we've needed better and better models. The machine learning advances in the recent past simply have given us better models to do that with and that has increased if you will are leap size. Now there's another side of this week leap leap size. Yeah, the size of the steps we can take. So you can you know basically if you can take a whole system and keep it intact and look at it from many different perspectives and then say this is what's happening then the kind of questions you can ask is very different than if you have to disintegrate the system and study time, little portions of it which is what molecular biology has been doing for a long time I think about drug discovery. What we do is we take a complex human and we disintegrated into ideally a single protein that we then make a drug against. And then we're worried that somehow when we put it back together, it won't reproduce in clinical trials. Well, it shouldn't reproduce in clinical trials, except rarely. And that's what we observe. But if you could not disintegrate the human and actually do a drug discovery or drug development using data from an entire human, better yet millions of humans. And those measurements are informative enough as to the model of what's happening. It's a different Ballgame. And that's what we're beginning to switch into and how quickly is this happening? What what what is the next decade gonna look like in terms of advancements you can make using these technologies. I mean, of course, you know, we're in the business of optimism. And so it feels like we're in an exponential period, which means that a year ago we couldn't imagine what we're doing today and two years from now, we'll laugh at what we're doing today. And that's the definition of kind of a period where things are changing very rapidly. For example, one of our most recent projects, the company that's become known as Valley Health. But it was just a platform in our labs a couple years ago has literally collected millions of humans equivalent of disease and normal data and is using that to motivate the kind of decisions it makes to what drugs to discover, not just choose and that type of vertical integration and kind of digital native version of conceiving of a pharmaceutical company was not possible two years ago, three years ago. Now we're experimenting with it. Now the version one point of that will create a lot of value, but then there'll be a two point and three point. Oh, so the learning cycles are happening. Another example I can give you is that several years ago, one of my colleagues who's in the audience of Actovegin form the company that is called now generate buy medicines. It's what it's doing is essentially trying to de novo design brand new proteins. So we're given 100,000 plus or minus proteins in our human body and that defines us. Uh and yet the biotech industry wants to bind to those proteins, change those proteins use them as vaccines like the spike protein etcetera. The question is, what can computers do in that field so far? They've been able to observe and and analyze these proteins. What we think we can now do again, based on machine learning based models is to de novo generate an arbitrary protein for an arbitrary function. Now the difference between DNA sequence and a protein function is vast when it comes to information processing and yet ourselves do that every single day. It turns out our DNA in our genome does not know what a protein is, let alone that it three dimensionally folded, let alone that it binds to something. And yet we have tons of interesting proteins. Now we're building models that can similarly correlate DNA sequence to a protein function, which means that you can specify a protein function. I want to buy into this thing at this place and not everywhere else. And it'll spit out a DNA sequence. You can try in the lab and learn in a few cycles how to make a completely novel protein that has never been possible in the 35 years. I've been in biotech and that's becoming possible as we speak, huge.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Wyoming health system CEO terminated by board gets $675K payout

The former CEO of Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., has received $675,000 as part of her contract-obligated severance package. Campbell County Health announced the severance package Nov. 5, less than a month after the abrupt termination of Colleen Heeter's employment. During a special meeting in October, Campbell County Health's board voted unanimously to remove Ms. Heeter from her role as CEO, according to the Gillette News Record.
WYOMING STATE
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Health Systems Respiratory Therapy

The simple act of breathing in and breathing out is something that can be taken for granted. Most people go through life not thinking about it. When breathing becomes a challenge and requires medical attention, respiratory therapists are there to help. "I didn't know what a respiratory therapist was until...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare CFOs are making major financial changes: 3 survey insights to know

After the COVID-19 pandemic created widespread financial problems for healthcare organizations, many healthcare CFOs are making some changes in their strategies, a Nov. 10 survey by Deloitte Center for Health Solutions found. The survey includes CFOs and other finance leaders from 60 healthcare organizations, as well as interviews with CFOs...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy