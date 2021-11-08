CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jerry Cantrell Really Wants to Work With Faith No More’s Mike Patton

By Todd Fooks
Loudwire
Loudwire
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sounds like Jerry Cantrell is a Mike Patton superfan. The Alice In Chains guitarist was on former-U.K. DJ-turned-podcast host Matt Stock's Life In The Stocks and gushed about a possible collaboration with the Faith No More founder. “Patton is sick,” says Cantrell (as heard in the player below), admiringly....

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
gratefulweb.com

Jerry Cantrell Tells Apple Music about What Inspired Solo Album 'Brighten'

Alice In Chains frontman Jerry Cantrell joins Strombo on Apple Music Hits to talk about his latest solo album, Brighten. He talks about how this is the first time he’s ever done a truly independent record, how he balances his solo work with Alice In Chains, drawing inspiration from unexpected events, and his mindset when working on new music.
MUSIC
Spin

SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Jerry Cantrell

On this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps spoke with Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell. The guitarist released his latest solo album, Brighten, last Friday. Lipps and Cantrell discuss the record along with how Chris Cornell’s daughter, Lily Cornell Silver, brought him to tears, his relationship with Eddie Van Halen, how Alice in Chains formed, and much more.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Jerry Cantrell names Kim Thayil as the best guitar player from the Seattle grunge scene

The Seattle scene of the late-’80s and early-’90s gave birth to a cultural and musical revolution, driven by some truly great guitar players who reimagined punk, metal and hard rock in their own image. Now, Jerry Cantrell, leader of quintessential Seattle rockers Alice in Chains, has named who he considers the greatest guitarist to emerge from the boom.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Cantrell
Person
Kool Keith
Person
Dave Lombardo
Person
Mike Patton
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Reflects On Rise Of Grunge: 'We Were Aware That Something Was Happening In Our Town'

In a new interview with E. Curtis Johnson of the 105.1 The Blaze radio station, Jerry Cantrell reflected on ALICE IN CHAINS' rise to international fame as part of the grunge movement of the early 1990s, along with other Seattle bands such as NIRVANA, PEARL JAM and SOUNDGARDEN. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We were aware that something was happening in our town that we all sprung from, from various directions — north, east, south and west, around Seattle. You could feel that there was something happening, and it was a little different and it was a little grittier and it was a little bit more raw than what was going on at the time. But we were also aware of a lot of bands that were making kind of a new sound as well. I remember seeing FAITH NO MORE come through the Central Tavern and seeing JANE'S ADDICTION at the Moore Theatre and GUNS N' ROSES, of course, and NINE INCH NAILS 'Head Like A Hole' on MTV. There was something happening collectively across the world, and we had our little bubble of it, and we wanted to be a part of that. It wasn't some sort of a planned event or anything like that, but I think we were all on a similar wavelength. And music is always changing — the world is always changing and music is too, and it was pretty wild to be part of one of those changes."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL On Hypothetical ROCK HALL Induction: 'It's Not Something That's Gonna Make Or Break Your Career'

In a new interview with the WMMR radio station, ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell was asked about the chances of his band getting inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. ALICE IN CHAINS' debut album, "Facelift", came out in 1990, which would have made the group eligible since 2015. Cantrell said about the possibility (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've seen some of my friends and peers and mentors be accepted. And it's not something that's gonna make or break your career, but it's always nice to be recognized for your work. I don't really spend a whole lot of time thinking about it. Like I say, it doesn't make or break my career. But it is always nice when people recognize your music and your work and appreciate what you do. That's the reason why you do it — to satisfy yourself as a musician, to create something out of nothing that makes you proud and makes you feel and then give it out to the world and have people react to it and make them feel as well and make it part of their life. It becomes personal to them as well as it's personal to you."
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JERRY CANTRELL Picks MICK JAGGER As His 'Rock God'

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Jerry picked THE ROLLING STONES frontman Mick Jagger and stated about his choice: "I had the good fortune to see him perform with THE STONES in Los Angeles a couple of days ago. I've been lucky enough to catch a few STONES shows over the years, but it was really great to be reminded of their place in rock and roll history and Mick's place as the genesis, I believe, of what fronting a rock and roll band really looks like. It's amazing, the longevity, the attitude, just his ability to connect with the audience, to work a room, I don't think you'd have Steven Tyler or David Lee Roth or any epic frontman without Mick Jagger. He is the archetype and the forerunner for what fronting a rock and roll band is all about."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Jerry Cantrell teases prospect of an Alice In Chains/Faith No More collaboration

Is the world ready for an Alice In Chains-meets- collaboration? Quite possibly not, but AIC guitarist Jerry Cantrell is more than keen to get together with FNM/Mr. Bungle frontman Mike Patton to see what might result from their meeting of minds. Interviewed by radio presenter-turned-podcast host Matt Stocks on his...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith No More#Dead Cross#Fnm
Antelope Valley Press

‘Brighten’ refreshes Cantrell’s sonic palette

Refreshing his sonic palette, Alice in Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell returns with a new album and his first independent release, with “Brighten.”. On shelves Oct. 29, his third solo album and first since “Degradation Trip” (2002), is the result of recording sessions with Guns N’ Roses’s Duff McKagan (bass), former Dillinger Escape Plan front man Greg Puciato and drummer Gil Sharone. Twisting his approach, the 55-year-old rocker trades his typical dark moods/lyrics for more positive, enlivened tones.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Jerry Cantrell Explains Why Elton John Is So Important To '90s Rockers

Alice In Chains guitarist and co-founder Jerry Cantrell released his long-awaited and highly-anticipated fourth solo album, Brighten, last month. The LP is Jerry's first solo effort in 19 years. And while it took him a long time to get started on the record and more than a year to complete it (thanks to the pandemic), Brighten delivers on all levels, from haunting ballads to massive, sludge-loaded riffs.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Announces Intimate Q&A Session And Acoustic Performance In Los Angeles

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell will celebrate the release of his new solo album, "Brighten", with an intimate question-and-answer session, storytelling and acoustic performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, November 18. Released on October 29, "Brighten" was co-produced by Jerry over the past year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Tommy Lee + John Travolta Display Their Unlikely Friendship With Baking Tips

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is close enough with actor John Travolta that the two friends who like to bake share cookie recipes over text message. That's what viewers can take from a recent video Lee shared on TikTok, the app where he and his wife, Brittany Furlan, each have official accounts and often post humorous clips. Lee's love for bonsai trees is a frequent TikTok topic, but that took a back seat to baking in Thursday's (Nov. 4) clip that showed him and Travolta trading culinary talk.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Loudwire

Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale Cover Linkin Park’s ‘Heavy’

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Evanescence's Amy Lee teamed up on stage Nov. 5 to cover Linkin Park's "Heavy." The show at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, kicked off the Evanescence and Halestorm U.S. co-headlining tour. You can watch the fan-recorded video below. "With Amy, she's an otherworldly talent,"...
PORTLAND, OR
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

City Girls – “Scared”

We last heard from City Girls, the ruthlessly blank-faced Miami duo, when they released their sample-heavy electro jam “Twerkulator” this past summer. That song did OK, but it sadly did not result in the members of Kraftwerk getting writing credits on a massive global hit. But City Girls members Yung Miami and JT have kept up their busy guest-appearance schedule; JT, for instance, is on Summer Walker’s recent hit “Ex For A Reason.” And today, City Girls are back with a new song that sounds nothing like “Twerkulator.”
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy