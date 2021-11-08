CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Has Permanently Changed Litigation

By Kathryn Rubino
 6 days ago

WTKR

How Covid-19 has changed the legal industry on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The COVID-19 global pandemic put intense pressure on people, communities and industries across the globe and changed the way we live and work. That includes the legal sector, which had to embrace technology, evolve and adapt to a new way of conducting business in 2020. Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US, explains how these changes occurred and how they will shape the future of the legal industry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: RTO, Covid Issues to Drive Ramp-Up in ADA Litigation

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a host of challenges for employers. As more employees return to the office in 2022, employers will face tricky compliance questions—and, most likely, increased litigation—under one body of law in particular: the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and its state and local counterparts. Litigation and...
LAW
Columbus Dispatch

MORPC Matters: COVID-19 has changed the way we work

The impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has been wide-ranging and constantly changing, and it has altered how many of us function in the workplace. At the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, our Residential Services Team provides direct services and assistance through our weatherization and home-repair programs. Our free services provide a key role in the sustainability of affordable housing units and reduced energy costs for those in our population who are at the highest risk.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Law.com

Recent Litigation Concerning COVID-19 Vaccination Mandates and Religious Exemptions

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, courts are grappling with pandemic-related issues such as whether COVID-19 vaccine mandates must provide for religious exemptions. We will survey some recent court rulings. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, courts are grappling with pandemic-related issues such as whether COVID-19 vaccine mandates must provide for religious...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Square News

Opinion: Make some COVID policies permanent

It is said that crises can, in the long run, prove to be windows to new opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a great example of such a crisis. Overall, NYU has done a commendable job of keeping the worst impacts of COVID-19 at bay: Despite a couple of concerning outbreaks in fall 2020, namely the temporary quarantine imposed on Rubin Hall, NYU has kept a consistently low positivity rate. The NYU community now boasts a very high vaccination rate of about 97% of students and faculty, outpacing that of the rate of the greater New York City area of 67%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson permanently moving COVID-19 operations to Franklin Clinic beginning Monday

After a short delay in receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children, the Williamson County Health Department began administering the vaccine to children aged 5-11 on Wednesday. Starting next week, the county will permanently move its COVID-19 vaccine operations to the Franklin Clinic. This new low-dose vaccine was recently approved...
FRANKLIN, TN
bloomberglaw.com

Fifth Circuit Stands by Decision to Halt Shot-or-Test Mandate

A U.S. appeals court has extended its Nov. 6 order pausing President Joe Biden’s shot-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The ruling, issued today by the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, solidifies its earlier order blocking implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency regulation. Its ruling comes ahead of a Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation lottery to determine which federal appeals court will be assigned to adjudicate the many legal challenges to the measure now pending across the country. The lottery is slated for Nov. 16.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Government ordered to release Covid lockdown impact assessments after refusing to make documents public

The government has been ordered to publish its assessments on the impact of national lockdowns and Covid restrictions after resisting making them public, The Independent can reveal.Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) officials drew up documents predicting how changing coronavirus rules would affect different groups but they have so far been kept secret.The Liberty human rights group requested the equality impact assessments under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, but was refused and told releasing them would “not be in the public interest”.It accused the government of “evading scrutiny and undermining accountability” over its use of unprecedented restrictions.The information...
U.S. POLITICS
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
setexasrecord.com

Fifth Circuit: OSHA COVID-19 mandate on jabs, tests and masks violates the ‘safeguards of our collective liberty’

NEW ORLEANS - A recent OSHA mandate requiring employees of covered employers to undergo COVID-19 vaccination or take weekly COVID-19 tests and wear a mask “violates the constitutional structure that safeguards our collective liberty,” according to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Back in June 2020, OSHA determined an emergency...
CONGRESS & COURTS

