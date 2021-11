Last month it was announced a popular El Paso Facebook group was up for a Facebook Community Award with a $50,000 prize. The Foodies of El Paso, Tx. and Surrounding Areas is a Facebook group with a long name that you really should be joining. The group has plenty of born and bred El Pasoans plus El Paso transplants discussing all things El Paso food. Everything from dive bars, food trucks, new restaurants, niche food spots, fine dining, and so much more. The group also touches on trendy foods from around the country and how you can find them in town or make them yourself at home. Yes, we're talking about you, birria tacos.

