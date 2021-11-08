CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korn Ferry Tour Q-School's Monday finish features clutch late birdie to break four-way tie for medalist honors

By Adam Woodard
 6 days ago
On Monday the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School wrapped up play, with one player earning fully exempt status for the 2022 season, nine earning 12 guaranteed starts and a whopping 39 earning eight starts.

Zack Fischer, the 32-year-old Texas grad who missed the cut in his lone start on the KFT last season, made a birdie on his final hole at the Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia, to secure medalist honors by one shot over rookie Jonathan Brightwell. Fischer was one of just four players to shoot in the 60s in all four rounds of the final stage, which was delayed a day by inclement weather.

Joining Brightwell at 13 under were Vincent Norrman and Andre Kozan. Michael Feagles and Sam Stevens finished T-5 at 11 under followed by Grant Hirshman (-10), Andrew Yun (-9), Conner Godsey (-7) and Tain Lee (-6). All will have 12 starts next season.

The following players will have eight guaranteed starts in 2022:

  • Patrick Newcomb
  • Thomas Rosenmuller
  • Jeremy Paul
  • Patrick Cover
  • Thomas Walsh
  • J. Crouch
  • Chris Baker
  • Tripp Kinney
  • Mac Meissner
  • Garett Reband
  • Luis Gagne
  • Augusto Núñez
  • Corey Pereira
  • Blayne Barber
  • Brad Brunner
  • Will Gordon
  • Steven Fisk
  • Kyle Westmoreland
  • Brett White
  • Nicolas Echavarria
  • Carson Young
  • Martin Contini
  • Scott Harrington
  • Tano Goya
  • Mark Anguiano
  • Eric Cole
  • Ben Griffin
  • Pontus Nyholm
  • Matt McCarty
  • José de Jesús Rodríguez
  • Clay Feagler
  • Seonghyeon Kim
  • John Augenstein
  • Alexandre Rocha
  • John Pak
  • Brandon Crick
  • Peyton White
  • Davis Thompson
  • Justin Suh

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

Ferris State Mourns Passing Of One Of School's All-Time Greats

Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University and Bulldog Athletics has lost one of its all-time greats as former two-sport standout All-American Paul Cochran recently passed away this week. A Bulldog Athletics Hall of Fame honoree, Cochran competed in both football along with track and field for the Bulldogs and...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
thedailyreporter.com

Coldwater's Aerts sprints his way to XC All-State honors; Lafty notches career best finish at State Final

BROOKLYN, MI. — Coldwater’s John Aerts could not have asked for a better ending to his high school cross-country career. On Saturday at the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s (MHSAA) Cross-Country Division Two State Finals, Aerts ran to a medal-winning twenty-eighth place finish. With that performance, Aerts took his place on the podium among the top 30 athletes designated as All-State runners.
COLDWATER, MI
CBS Sports

2021 Houston Open leaderboard: Four-way tie on top with big names pushing after play suspended for darkness

Two of the best ball-strikers in the field are at the top of the leaderboard after part of Round 1 of the 2021 Houston Open. Russell Henley, Talor Gooch, Marc Leishman and Luke List all share the 5-under lead after play was suspended because of darkness following a rain delay early in the round, but there are currently 73 other golfers within five of that lead and a lot still left to finish their rounds.
GOLF
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

