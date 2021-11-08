CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska makes right call to keep Scott Frost, but 2022 must be much different

By Bill Bender
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine if Nebraska linebacker Garrett Nelson's strip sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud took a different path Saturday. Maybe the ball bounces the other direction. Perhaps Deontre Thomas picks the ball up instead of piling on Stroud and rumbles for the game-winning score in a 24-23 upset at Memorial Stadium....

The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

Scott Frost to return to Nebraska in 2022 with restructured contract

Scott Frost will remain coach at Nebraska after this season but with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost, including 3-7 this season, and his future has been the subject of speculation. “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football […]
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Changes expected to hit Scott Frost's Nebraska staff following 2021 season

Scott Frost’s restructured contract was made official on Monday. However, you can expect some changes to his offensive staff in 2022 if they want to keep him long term. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren, sources have reportedly told them that these changes will be made after the 2021 season.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Keep Working: LSU wants Jimbo Fisher, Nebraska runs it back with Scott Frost

Keep working — no matter whether you won or lost this weekend. Keep working – no matter if everything went right, or it all went wrong. That's my motto, anyway. Here are my thoughts following Week 10's slate of college football. We love writing and talking about coaching and recruiting in this column, and the good news is there's no shortage of that kind of stuff right now.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Colin Cowherd, Matt Leinart weigh in on Nebraska's Scott Frost decision

There have been plenty of opinions on Nebraska’s decision to keep Scott Frost in Lincoln. Two of those came from FOX Sports personalities. Matt Leinart and Colin Cowherd voiced their thoughts on Twitter Monday night after Nebraska announced Frost will be the Cornhuskers coach next year. They both defended the decision despite Nebraska’s record the last few years.
NEBRASKA STATE
Hot 104.7

Scott Frost Gets Clarification on His Future with Nebraska Cornhuskers

Scott Frost has not quite yet reached the level of expectations during his time at Nebraska. Now the head coach has some clarification on his future with the school. With a 15-27 overall record with the program, Frost knows that his time with his alma mater could soon be coming to a close. The 2021 season has so far seen the Huskers go 3-7 with one of those wins coming against a conference opponent.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hailvarsity.com

Nebraska, Scott Frost are Running Out of Time to Find the Answer

Scott Frost will have been fired 37 times over by the time you read this. Those preaching patience even up until Saturday seemed to feel like a 28-23 loss to Purdue was the beginning of the end. It remains to be seen what Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts thinks. What we do know is Frost will get a chance, at the bare minimum, to coach out his team’s final three games. Maybe Nebraska catches fire. Maybe this all gets worse. If Alberts is still asking questions, it’s not a good sign that Frost seems out of answers.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Scott Frost to Return as Nebraska Head Coach for Fifth Season

The Omaha World Herald and other media outlets are reporting that Scott Frost will return, under a restructured contract, for a fifth season as Nebraska’s head football coach. Nebraska did not immediately release the terms of the restructured deal. The announcement came in a statement from UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts on Monday. The Nebraska AD said in a statement, “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Scott Frost. Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract…We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”
